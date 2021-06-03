A pair of related theatrical works by Igor Stravinsky and Wynton Marsalis, each of which embrace a variety of musical styles, will be presented free, virtually, this month through a collaboration between the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra and the Fulton Theatre.

Both are being recorded from live performances and are being made available for streaming on the streaming platforms for both organizations: Fulton.HD and LSO at Home.

Both pieces involve performances by actors, singers, dancers and small ensembles of Lancaster Symphony Orchestra musicians, according to a news release.

— Stravinsky’s “L’Histoire du soldat (The Soldier’s Tale)” will premiere online at 7 p.m. Friday, and be available for streaming for 30 days.

The piece tells the story of a World War I-era Russian soldier who loses his beloved fiddle — a symbol of his soul — to the devil in exchange for the promise of unlimited wealth. Stravinsky explores such styles as klezmer, tango, waltz and ragtime music in the piece.

Randy Jeter portrays the story’s narrator and the devil; Alex Hayden Miller is the soldier and choreographer; Brian Binion and Kelly Liz Bolick are the dancers.

— Big band and jazz trumpeter and composer Marsalis wrote the jazz-influenced “The Fiddler’s Tale” in response to “The Soldier’s Tale,” by moving the story to the Mississippi Delta. The fiddler is now a woman, and is seduced by the promises of a record producer.

This performance can be streamed for 30 days beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, June 18.

Starleisha Gingrich is the narrator; Sarah Quinn Taylor plays the fiddler; Joel Ashur portrays the record producer and Samantha Hewes Cramer is choreographer.

The ensemble of musicians for both pieces, led by guest conductor Michael Repper, are LSO principal musicians Luigi Mazzocchi, violin; Brent Edmondson, bass; Luis Engelke, trumpet; David Sciannella, trombone; Doris Hall-Gulati, clarinet; Robin Plant, bassoon; and Thomas Blanchard, percussion.

Fulton Theatre executive artistic producer Marc Robin and LSO executive director Guy McIntosh are the creative team behind the production, with Robin directing both pieces.

Those wanting to watch the free performance should visit Fulton HD at fultonhd.org or LSO at Home at lancastersymphony.org/lsoathome to set up a free account.

Though the performances are free, donations are welcome.