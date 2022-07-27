With a new music director taking the baton, Lancaster Symphony Orchestra recently announced its 2022-2023 season.

Michael Butterman, the third musical director in the orchestra's 75-year run, will conduct each show in the new season. Butterman also serves as the Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra's music director in Virginia. Read more about Butterman in a previous LNP|LancasterOnline article here.

The First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster, at 140 E. Orange St. in Lancaster city, will host each of the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra's performances. Some notable works include Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 5, George Frideric Handel's "Messiah" and Leonard Bernstein's "Candide."

Performances will be held on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m. on their respective dates.

Subscriptions are on sale for the 2022-2023 season with prices ranging from $156 to $316 per person.

Individual tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 2, and will range in price from $39 to $79 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 717-291-6440 or by visiting lancastersymphony.org.

Here's the programming for Lancaster Symphony Orchestra's 2022-2023 season.

New Symphony, New Adventures

Dates : Oct. 14 to 15

: Oct. 14 to 15 Selections : Bernstein, "Candide"; Jeff Midkiff, Mandolin Concerto, "From the Blue Ridge"; Antonin Dvorak, Symphony No. 9, "From the New World."

: Bernstein, "Candide"; Jeff Midkiff, Mandolin Concerto, "From the Blue Ridge"; Antonin Dvorak, Symphony No. 9, "From the New World." Special notes: Midkiff will perform with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra as a soloist for his work.

Messiah

Dates : Dec. 2 to 3

: Dec. 2 to 3 Selection : Handel, "Messiah"

: Handel, "Messiah" Special notes: Chorusmaster William Wright will lead the Lancaster Symphony Chorus to accompany the orchestra.

Invocation

Dates : Jan. 13 to 14

: Jan. 13 to 14 Selections: Tomaso Albinoni, "Adagio"; Joaquin Rodrigo, Concierto de Aranjuez; Felix Mendelssohn, Symphony No. 5, "Reformation."

Ascent & Enigma

Dates : March 10 to 11

: March 10 to 11 Selections: William Walton, Suite from "Henry V"; Ralph Vaughan Williams, "The Lark Ascending"; Edward Elgar, "Enigma Variations."

Freedom & Fate

Dates : May 12 to 13

: May 12 to 13 Selections : Xavier Foley, "For Justice & Peace"; Giovanni Bottesini, "Gran Duo Concertante"; Carlos Simon, "Fate Now Conquers"; Beethoven, Symphony No. 5.

: Xavier Foley, "For Justice & Peace"; Giovanni Bottesini, "Gran Duo Concertante"; Carlos Simon, "Fate Now Conquers"; Beethoven, Symphony No. 5. Special notes: Foley will perform with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra as a soloist for his work.