There's something indulgent about listening to people tell stories of when things went wrong.

Lancaster Story Slam kicks off its first event of 2022 next Tuesday with the prompt "worst case scenario," hosted by Tony Crocamo, 2017 Grand Slam champion.

Storytellers were encouraged to tell stories about "avoiding disaster or dealing with the aftermath of things going from bad to worse and then some," according to Lancaster Story Slam's website.

The event, which starts at 7 p.m. on Zoom, is pay-what-you-can, run by contributions as people are able to donate.

Patrons are required to register before the event, and afterwards they will receive a Zoom link via email.

Registration to become a storyteller for this Story Slam has ended, though it will reopen for future events.

Check back with the Lancaster Story Slam's website for more information as it becomes available.

Here is the schedule for the rest of 2022's Story Slam events.

- March 22: Second Thoughts

- April 26: Cautious Optimism

- May 24: Seriously?

- June 28: Mysterious Stranger(s)

- July 26: Potluck Potpourri (open theme)

- August 23: Night Skies

- September 27: What Was I Thinking?

- October 25: IMHO

- November 29: Grand Slam - theme to be announced in October