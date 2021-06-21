Four local performers will be part of a vocal group appearing Tuesday night, June 22, on NBC's reality competition, "America's Got Talent."

On Tuesday's episode, JW's Inspirational Singers, based in New York, will perform their audition. The group auditioned for the Los Angeles-based program in April.

The show starts at 8 p.m. on NBC affiliates including WGAL 8, Lancaster, and WCAU NBC 10, Philadelphia.

The group includes Lancaster County residents Jay Poff, Joshua William Green, Michael Fisher and Reji Woods. All four have performed with various local theater companies, including Prima Theatre, Servant Stage Company and Fulton Theatre.

JW's Inspirational Singers was founded by artistic director Judson Williams.

On "America's Got Talent," a wide variety of acts representing all ages and genres — comedy, singing, acrobatics and more — vie to move forward in the competition. They are judged by four celebrities: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.

Also on "America's Got Talent," T.3, a trio of tenors who will perform a series of concerts at the Fulton Theatre later this week, were voted through to the next round of competition following their audition that aired June 15. The trio of Liam Fennecken, Jim Hogan and Brendan Jacob Smith have gained viral fame via TikTok and other social media platforms for their tight tenor harmonies on arrangements of Broadway, Disney and pop tunes.

Their concerts at the Fulton are June 23-27.

Penn Manor High School alumnus Donovan Hoffer, who has performed with a variety of local theater companies and recently performed in Prima's show "Queen/Journey," also auditioned for "America's Got Talent" this season. Whether or when his audition will air has not been announced.

The winners of season 16 of "America's Got Talent" will get $1 million and a performance at Luxor in Las Vegas.

Actor Terry Crews hosts the show, which is filmed in front of a live audience.