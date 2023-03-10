After a pandemic break, Lancaster County’s back to having two big quilt shows.

But you’ll have to wait a year.

The American Quilter's Society show will come Spooky Nook Sports Conference Center, Sept. 11-14, 2024. In a new twist, the two quilt shows won’t pile up in the same week. They’ll spread out through the year, with one at the end of March and one in September.

The society’s show follows the 2023 Lancaster Quilt Show, March 29-April 1.

The newly announced American Quilter’s Society show will have hundreds of semi-finalist quilts in the AQS quilt contest. There will also be curated quilt collections from around the world, quilting demonstrations, classes and a merchant mall. Tickets go on sale Nov. 15. Early registration for classes and special events opens May 28, 2024, for AQS members and June 11, 2024, for the public.

“We are so excited to be heading back to the northeast, specifically to Lancaster,” AQS president Bill Schroeder said in a news release. “The quilting community in Lancaster and surrounding areas has always been supportive of AQS. We have received so many inquiries about coming back, we thought we owed it to the community to diligently work with Discover Lancaster Visitors Bureau and the local event centers to host another show there.”

The quilt show brought thousands of visitors to Lancaster County Convention Center for a decade. The show planned to move to Spooky Nook in 2020 but that show was canceled due to the pandemic. While the society brought quilt shows back to Florida, Michigan, Kentucky and Missouri, this is the first time the show returns to Lancaster.

In the meantime, 2023 Lancaster Quilt Show from different organizers will bring classes, vendors and lots of quilts to a new location: Wyndam Host Resort and Convention Center, 2300 Lincoln Highway East. That show is March 29-April 1.