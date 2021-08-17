Just a day after Phantom Power became the first music venue in Lancaster County to require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, one of the biggest music festivals in the area is announcing the same thing.

On Monday evening, Lancaster Roots & Blues festival director Rich Ruoff announced the change in the festival's COVID-19 policy.

In the statement, Ruoff says that the festival team is implementing the policy to produce the festival "in a controlled, safe and yet still exciting and fun environment."

The Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival is set to take place over the weekend of Oct. 15, 16 and 17 and feature over 80 artists, from local favorites like Colebrook Road and Bobby Gentilo to headliners including Joan Osbourne and G. Love & the Juice.

For more information on tickets and the festival's COVID-19 policy, visit lancasterrootsandblues.com