Lancaster Roots & Blues will return this summer in full force.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, several Roots & Blues events were canceled and rescheduled. The first return into normal festival programming was last October, with headliners like G. Love and Joan Osborne.
This year, Lancaster Roots & Blues will return this summer on July 9 and 10, which pre-pandemic was roughly the anticipated time of year for the festival that brought hundreds of artists to Lancaster city.
Tickets are $90 for one day, or $165 for both days. VIP tickets are $175 for one day, or $300 for both days.
A couple dozen artists have already been announced for the festival, though more will be announced as the event draws near.
Some returning Roots & Blues favorites are Maryland-based funk/soul band Sweet Leda, Harrisburg bluegrass band Colebrook Road, Columbia blues musician and record producer Bobby Gentilo and Scranton blues outfit Clarence Spady & the Electric City Big Band.
Other interesting acts will include R&B/soul singer Nikki Hill, blues artist Swamp Dixon, funk brass band Empire Strikes Brass and Jimmy Vivino, the bandleader for the talk show "Conan," hosted by Conan O'Brien.
For a full list of announced acts, visit the
Lancaster Roots & Blues website.
In addition to the usual musical performances, Roots & Blues will also debut ArtPart, which is an artists' vendor market that will take place at Freedom Hall over the course of the festival. People can visit ArtPart even if they don't have tickets to Roots & Blues, as it's free and open to the public.
For more information about Roots & Blues, visit
lancasterrootsandblues.com.
Lancaster Roots & Blues festival comes to a close after the three-day event [photos]
Roots & Blues Sunday 1.jpg
Updated
Oct 17, 2021
Shemekia Copeland performs in Freedom Hall in the Lancaster Marriott during the Roots & Blues festival on Sunday, Oct., 17, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Roots & Blues Sunday 2.jpg
Updated
Oct 17, 2021
Shemekia Copeland performs in Freedom Hall in the Lancaster Marriott during the Roots & Blues festival on Sunday, Oct., 17, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Roots & Blues Sunday 3.jpg
Updated
Oct 17, 2021
Shemekia Copeland performs in Freedom Hall in the Lancaster Marriott during the Roots & Blues festival on Sunday, Oct., 17, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Roots & Blues Sunday 4.jpg
Updated
Oct 17, 2021
Kevin Jenkins, left, and Willie Scandlyn back up Shemekia Copeland, as she performs in Freedom Hall in the Lancaster Marriott during the Roots & Blues festival on Sunday, Oct., 17, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Roots & Blues Sunday 5.jpg
Updated
Oct 17, 2021
Kevin Jenkins backs up Shemekia Copeland, as she performs in Freedom Hall in the Lancaster Marriott during the Roots & Blues festival on Sunday, Oct., 17, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Roots & Blues Sunday 6.jpg
Updated
Oct 17, 2021
Shemekia Copeland fans listen to her perform in Freedom Hall in Lancaster Marriott during the Roots & Blues festival on Sunday, Oct., 17, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Roots & Blues Sunday 7.jpg
Updated
Oct 17, 2021
A crowd gathered on the dance floor to listen to Shemekia Copeland perform in Freedom Hall in Lancaster Marriott during the Roots & Blues festival on Sunday, Oct., 17, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Roots & Blues Sunday 8.jpg
Updated
Oct 17, 2021
Shemekia Copeland performs in Freedom Hall in Lancaster Marriott during the Roots & Blues festival on Sunday, Oct., 17, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Roots & Blues Sunday 9.jpg
Updated
Oct 17, 2021
Shemekia Copeland performs in Freedom Hall in the Lancaster Marriott during the Roots & Blues festival on Sunday, Oct., 17, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Roots & Blues Sunday 10.jpg
Updated
Oct 17, 2021
Shemekia Copeland, Kevin Jenkins and Willie Scandlyn perform in Freedom Hall in the Lancaster Marriott during the Roots & Blues festival on Sunday, Oct., 17, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Roots & Blues Sunday 11.jpg
Updated
Oct 17, 2021
Kevin Jenkins and Willie Scandlyn perform in Freedom Hall in the Lancaster Marriott during the Roots & Blues festival on Sunday, Oct., 17, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Roots & Blues Sunday 12.jpg
Updated
Oct 17, 2021
Drummer Robin Gould performs in Freedom Hall in the Lancaster Marriott during the Roots & Blues festival on Sunday, Oct., 17, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Roots & Blues Sunday 13.jpg
Updated
Oct 17, 2021
Shemekia Copeland, Robin Gould and Kevin Jenkins perform in Freedom Hall in the Lancaster Marriott during the Roots & Blues festival on Sunday, Oct., 17, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Roots & Blues Sunday 14.jpg
Updated
Oct 17, 2021
Shemekia Copelandand Robin Gould perform in Freedom Hall in the Lancaster Marriott during the Roots & Blues festival on Sunday, Oct., 17, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Roots & Blues Sunday 15.jpg
Updated
Oct 18, 2021
Shemekia Copeland and Kevin Jenkins perform in Freedom Hall in the Lancaster Marriott during the Roots & Blues festival on Sunday, Oct., 17, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Roots & Blues Sunday 16.jpg
Updated
Oct 17, 2021
Kevin Jenkins, Shemekia Copeland and Willie Scandlyn perform in Freedom Hall in Lancaster Marriott during the Roots & Blues festival on Sunday, Oct., 17, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Roots & Blues Sunday 17.jpg
Updated
Jan 20, 2022
Shemekia Copeland performs in Freedom Hall in the Lancaster Marriott during the Roots & Blues festival on Sunday, Oct., 17, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Roots & Blues Sunday 18.jpg
Updated
Apr 1, 2022
Shemekia Copeland performs in Freedom Hall in the Lancaster Marriott during the Roots & Blues festival on Sunday, Oct., 17, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Roots & Blues Sunday 19.jpg
Updated
Oct 17, 2021
Willie Scandlyn performs in Freedom Hall in the Lancaster Marriott during the Roots & Blues festival on Sunday, Oct., 17, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Roots & Blues Sunday 20.jpg
Updated
Oct 18, 2021
Shemekia Copeland works to get the crowd to sing along as she performs in Freedom Hall in the Lancaster Marriott during the Roots & Blues festival on Sunday, Oct., 17, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Roots & Blues Sunday 21.jpg
Updated
Oct 17, 2021
Arthur Neilson performs in Freedom Hall in the Lancaster Marriott during the Roots & Blues festival on Sunday, Oct., 17, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Roots & Blues Sunday 22.jpg
Updated
Oct 17, 2021
Shemekia Copeland performs in Freedom Hall in the Lancaster Marriott during the Roots & Blues festival on Sunday, Oct., 17, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
