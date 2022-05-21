Lancaster Roots & Blues will return this summer in full force.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, several Roots & Blues events were canceled and rescheduled. The first return into normal festival programming was last October, with headliners like G. Love and Joan Osborne.

This year, Lancaster Roots & Blues will return this summer on July 9 and 10, which pre-pandemic was roughly the anticipated time of year for the festival that brought hundreds of artists to Lancaster city.

Tickets are $90 for one day, or $165 for both days. VIP tickets are $175 for one day, or $300 for both days.

A couple dozen artists have already been announced for the festival, though more will be announced as the event draws near.

Some returning Roots & Blues favorites are Maryland-based funk/soul band Sweet Leda, Harrisburg bluegrass band Colebrook Road, Columbia blues musician and record producer Bobby Gentilo and Scranton blues outfit Clarence Spady & the Electric City Big Band.

Other interesting acts will include R&B/soul singer Nikki Hill, blues artist Swamp Dixon, funk brass band Empire Strikes Brass and Jimmy Vivino, the bandleader for the talk show "Conan," hosted by Conan O'Brien.

For a full list of announced acts, visit the Lancaster Roots & Blues website.

In addition to the usual musical performances, Roots & Blues will also debut ArtPart, which is an artists' vendor market that will take place at Freedom Hall over the course of the festival. People can visit ArtPart even if they don't have tickets to Roots & Blues, as it's free and open to the public.

For more information about Roots & Blues, visit lancasterrootsandblues.com.