Lancaster city is about to get a little more funky.

Lancaster Roots & Blues returns to the city this weekend for its eighth annual festival that brings local and national blues, Americana, rock, bluegrass and soul acts to local stages.

More than 50 artists will perform across nine venues during this year's festival. See the full lineup here. There will also be a free-to-visit art market called ArtPart featuring more than 35 artists.

If it feels like there was a Roots & Blues festival not too long ago, it's because the event returned last October after a two-year hiatus. The gap in festivals was due to the COVID-19 pandemic and so festival founder Rich Ruoff could spend time caring for his late wife, who died after a battle with cancer.

Lancaster Roots & Blues was regularly held in the early spring, though the past few years have also featured festivals in the summer and in fall.

"It really has to do with recovery from COVID, and picking a spot on the calendar that works," Ruoff says. Next year's festival dates are planned, though Ruoff was not ready to announce the dates.

Here's everything you should know before attending this year's Lancaster Roots & Blues festival.

The basics

Lancaster Roots & Blues will kick off, formally, on Saturday with bluegrass band Dillweed at 1:30 p.m. at the Front Porch Stage in the Lancaster County Convention Center's Freedom Hall.

It will continue through Sunday night, with blues singer Ana Popovic closing out the festival, who will perform from 7:30-9 p.m. at the main stage in Freedom Hall.

For those who are in Lancaster Friday night, there will be a VIP-only performance from the Paul Columbo Group and a cocktail party in Freedom Hall starting at 5 p.m. There will also be a free performance from Nina de Vitry in Southern Market from 8 to 11 p.m.

There are several ticket options for Roots & Blues. For general admission, a one-day pass costs $75 (or, $79.74 with service fee), or $135 ($142.74) for a two-day pass. VIP tickets cost $136 ($143.79) for a one-day pass, or $260 ($273.99) for a two-day pass.

There will also be separate tickets for events at Tellus360, the Village, Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse and The Elks Lodge, for those who don't want to buy the full pass. Those tickets are $25 per venue, per day.

Roots & Blues will be centrally located in Lancaster city with the Lancaster County Convention Center being the main hub to pick up tickets and find out event information.

Here are the participating venues:

- The Elks Lodge, 219 N. Duke St.

- Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St.

- Holiday Inn Lancaster, 26 E. Chestnut St.

- Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St.

- Penn Square, intersection of King and Queen streets.

- Southern Market, 100 S. Queen St.

- Tellus360, 24 E. King St.

- The Village, 205 N. Christian St.

- Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 114 N. Water St.

There are no COVID-19 protocols for the event or any of its venues, a change from last fall when vaccination cards were required for entry.

"We figured, everybody understands what's going on, and it's a personal choice," Ruoff says. "If you want to wear a mask, go ahead."

Ruoff estimates a few thousand people will attend Roots & Blues this weekend. Pre-pandemic, the festival would bring roughly 8,000 to 10,000 people to the city.

What's new

For the first time, Roots & Blues will have musicians in the Fulton Theatre and Southern Market.

The art component of Roots & Blues, called ArtPart, has again expanded. This time, there will be more than 35 artists selling their wares in the Lancaster County Convention Center. Artists range from people who make balloon art to handblown glass makers.

"This is probably the biggest selection of quality artists we've put together," Ruoff says.

ArtPart is free and open to the public.

Several artists have donated items to be raffled off to raise money for Music for Everyone, a Lancaster nonprofit dedicated to bringing music to schools, fixing instruments and making instruments accessible, among several other goals.

Music for Everyone will also host five free, local acts on its stage in Penn Square. Performers include singer/pianist Tuck Ryan, Music for Everyone's ukulele chorus Ukulele Uprising, the Music dor Everyone Community Chorus, alternative surf rock band The Electives and the Benjamin Vo Blues Band.

Typically, the festival is reserved for those ages 21 and older, but this year the festival will be open for those 12 and older. Tickets for attendees under age 21 are only available in person at the box office at the convention center and cost $50 per day. People under 21 should be accompanied by their parent or guardian, and there will be special wristbands for those under 21.

People under 21 years old will not be allowed in the Village Nightclub. All other venues will let in someone under 21 years old if they have an event wristband, Ruoff says.

Fresh faces

There will be several new performers at this year's Roots & Blues. Here are the ones Ruoff says he's excited to see.

- Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind, an award-winning, openly queer harmonica player from Portland, Maine. He will play on the main stage of Freedom Hall Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

- Big Fat Meanies, a ska band from Lancaster that has won several local awards, including the best rock band award from the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame awards ceremony. They will play in the Grande Ballroom at the Holiday Inn Lancaster Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

- Bonerama, a New Orleans-based funk brass rock band known for its high-energy performances. They will play on the main stage of Freedom Hall Saturday at 10 p.m.

"It's really fun, high-energy New Orleans music," Ruoff says. "It's definitely a good Saturday night band."

- Session Americana, a Boston-based band stacked with musicians that have played with other artists, like singer-songwriter Aimee Mann, rock group Treat Her Right and "Hadestown" singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell. They will play at the Grande Ballroom in Holiday Inn Lancaster at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

"I think they're wonderful... If you go to see a major artist in a stadium, or arena, and you know the artist, but you don't necessarily know the people playing with them — these are those people," Ruoff says. "Musicianship is top shelf."

- Ana Popovic, a blues singer from Serbia who has performed since 1995. Several blues guitar players will accompany her for this performance. She will play on the main stage of Freedom Hall Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

