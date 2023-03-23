Calling all quilting enthusiasts: Lancaster's only quilt show in 2023 returns to the county from March 29-April 1, bringing with it more classes, quilts and vendors than before.

The Lancaster Quilt Show, an annual event since the early '90s, kicks off Wednesday and continues through Saturday, running daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 40 vendors will be in attendance, selling everything needed to make a quilt, from stencils to fabrics to supplies. Vendors come from all around the eastern United States, from Missouri to Maine.

There will also be a quilt exhibit and several classes, most of which already sold out.

The Lancaster Quilt Show will return to its roots, as this year it'll be in the Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Convention Center, at 2300 Lincoln Highway East.

Cindy Turnbow, one of the event's organizers, says she remembers past Lancaster Quilt Shows held at the Wyndham — previously known as the Lancaster Host — in the '90s, when tennis courts made up the area that is now the hotel's large expo center.

The Lancaster Quilt Shows in 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show returned in 2022 with an event at DoubleTree Resort on Willow Street Pike, which it quickly outgrew. More than 5,000 people visited last year's show, Turnbow says.

"We’re excited that we’re in the exciting part of town," Turnbow says. "More hotels for people to choose from, more shopping they can do, more sight seeing. It’s just nice to be in that part of town again."

The Lancaster Quilt Show continues to have free admission and free parking, even as Turnbow says other quilt shows are starting to charge for both.

"I want that money to go into my vendors' pockets," Turnbow says.

To continue to keep it free for everyone, Turnbow requests that anyone who is able to donate $1 to do so.

"You can't even get a bottle of water for that anymore," Turnbow says with a laugh.

For the most part, those who haven't already registered for classes likely won't be granted admission to the classes on the same day they arrive to the show. Many classes are sold out, and those that aren't often require pre-planning. Class options are available on the quilt show's website.

Workshops include making a poinsettia table runner, a sewing machine maintenance class, an English piecing class and a paint-your-own barn quilt class, among several others.

The Lancaster Quilt Show will be the county's only quilt show this year. The yearly American Quilter's Society show, which typically debuted the same week as the Lancaster Quilt Show pre-pandemic, has not returned to the county since the start of the pandemic.

The American Quilter's Society show will return Sept. 11-14, 2024, at the Spooky Nook Sports Conference Center.

For more information about the Lancaster Quilt Show, visit lanc.news/QuiltShow2023.