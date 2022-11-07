Lancaster’s quilt show is more than six months away but the newly released classes already have sold-out sessions.

The 2023 Lancaster Quilt Show is March 29-April 1. The show’s bringing classes, vendors and lots of quilts to a new location: Wyndam Host Resort and Convention Center, 2300 Lincoln Highway East.

The show will have 30 classes ranging from hand applique, quilting with vintage featherweight sewing machines and basic sashiko. The paint your own barn quilt and collage techniques classes sold out after the schedule was released on Halloween.

The show, Lancaster’s longest consecutive running quilt show, took a two-year break during the pandemic and returned last year for its 30th anniversary.

Typically, Lancaster hosted two quilt shows around the same time. The American Quilter's Society show took a break during the pandemic. When the shows returned last year, Lancaster was not on the list. The 2023 shows are in Florida, Michigan, Kentucky and Missouri.

For the Lancaster Quilt Show that is happening, double-check the date before you make plans. Organizers had the wrong date on early postcards and advertisements. The correct date is March 29-April 1.