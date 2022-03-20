Lancaster's longest consecutive running quilt show will return to the county this year after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and this time, it'll be in celebration of the show's 30-year anniversary.

Cindy Turnbow, owner of quilt stencil business The Stencil Company, took over as the organizer for the Lancaster Quilt Show in 2013, though she has been part of the show as a vendor since the early 1990s.

Turnbow says she's excited to get back into the swing of things.

"It’s like a reunion – it’s wonderful," Turnbow says. Many of the vendors who attend the Lancaster Quilt Show come from all over the United States each year, and for the most part, they all know each other.

Turnbow herself lives in Natrona Heights, an unincorporated community in Allegheny County. (Examples of unincorporated communities in Lancaster County are Cocalico, Blue Ball, Intercourse and Peach Bottom, among others).

Despite it being a nearly four-hour drive for Turnbow, she still enjoys planning the Lancaster Quilt Show.

"As long as you have a really good team in place, wherever your venue is, that's easy to work with ... it's really not an issue to deal with a venue that's not in your backyard," Turnbow says.

The show runs from March 23 to 26 at the DoubleTree Willow Valley Resort. Wednesday through Friday it's open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday it's open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks are encouraged but not required.

The thing Turnbow struggled with most for planning this year's Lancaster Quilt Show is a decrease in returning vendors. Many have retired or quit because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Turnbow says.

She had 16 vendor slots to fill, and was ultimately successful.

"I don’t know what it is about our little show, but I’m happy to say we have a waiting list," Turnbow says. "Which is cool, everybody wants to come to that quilt show ... We don’t have any empty spots."

Turnbow says she looks forward to seeing the vendors she has worked alongside for many years.

"Every vendor at these shows, they’re friends, they’ve known each other forever and a day," Turnbow says. "They’re all happy to get together again and socialize again."

Turnbow says that when her daughter got married, she invited several quilt vendor families, saying, "they're family."

This year's tight-knit show at the DoubleTree Resort, at 2400 Willow Street Pike in Lancaster, will feature 40 vendors, selling a variety of fabrics, stencils, yarn, appliques and other quilting materials. Three vendors are from Lancaster County — Rachel Rossi Design, of Lancaster; Rachel's of Greenfield, of Lancaster and Ruthie's Apparel, of Bird-in-Hand.

"I think we've got a wonderful mix this year," Turnbow says.

In years past, there were at least two quilt shows that happened around the same time: The Lancaster Quilt Show and the American Quilter's Society show. Both shows were canceled for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Quilter's Society show would typically happen the same weekend as the Lancaster Quilt Show, and there would be a shuttle bus that went between the two of them for $2, with proceeds going to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

When the American Quilter's Society announced its 2022 schedule, Lancaster was not on its list of stops. Cities like Daytona Beach, Grand Rapids and Des Moines were on the list, however. The American Quilter's Society did not respond to an email from LNP|LancasterOnline asking why there was no Lancaster show planned.

Though, despite the former competition and being considered the "renegade" quilt show (it's a small show that holds up with some of the largest shows in the area), the Lancaster Quilt Show has always had free admission and free parking.

"We've always been free, we'll always be free," Turnbow says. Being a vendor, Turnbow says she knows the importance of free-admission events — after all, less money spent at the door means more money spent at the vendors' stands.

Denise Delp, owner of In Stitches Quilt Shop in Lebanon County, says that quilters depend heavily on conventions like this, as they make up a large part of the vendors' incomes.

"How else can we pay for all the new fabrics?" Delp says.

This is Delp's 12th year vending at the Lancaster Quilt Show. She originally took part in the show because she wanted to spread the word about her business.

"The show draws thousands of quilters, and quilters like to travel," Delp says in an email interview with LNP|LancasterOnline. "So, even if they didn't take the time to come to the shop during the show, I would always see them at another day when they had time to visit."

Delp also says that the return of the quilt show is step in the right direction of returning to normalcy.

"Quilters love inspiration and its been sorely lacking since COVID-19," Delp says. "We love to touch the fabrics and collect new patterns to try at home. Many of us have not seen our quilting friends for two years, and going to a show is a great time to reconnect and enjoy a craft that we have in common."

In addition to vendors, the quilt show will feature 13 socially distanced classes ranging from lessons on making collage-based quilts, to using a sewing machine, to screen-printing.

Most classes sold out in the first week they were on the Lancaster Quilt Show's website, Turnbow says.

Also at the show will be the chance to win one of three quilting supply raffle baskets, each worth more than $1000, in honor of the quilt show's 30th anniversary. Visitors can also enjoy an antique quilt exhibit.

There will also be a donation box inside for those who want to contribute to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

For more information about the Lancaster Quilt Show, visit thelancasterquiltshow.com.