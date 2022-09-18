Lancaster resident Roger Sandt’s name soon will flash in large letters on a movie screen in Los Angeles. However, the 80-year-old movie producer won’t be there to see it. “I was trying every which way to get there, but my schedule will not allow it,” says Sandt, who divides his time between Lancaster and Sarasota, Florida.

Sandt executively produced “Bridge to the Other Side,” which tells a pandemic story of a young woman who becomes a first responder after losing her husband to COVID-19. The independent drama will premiere at the Lady Filmmakers Festival in Beverly Hills on Sept. 21.

Sandt, who started and owned Lancaster-based Sandt Products for 34 years, has found a new career producing movies that may help young adults and teens. He says he wants to spread the message that “life’s troubles can be solved if people work at them.”

He met writer-director KT Curran several years ago and produced her 2019 film, “Surviving Lunch,” which talks about bullying and is available on Amazon Prime. Curran also wrote and directed “Bridge to the Other Side.”

“Roger has a resonance of purpose,” Curran explains during a video call. She calls Sandt’s desire to help young adults a “beautiful and inspiring quality.”

The Lady Filmmakers Festival runs from Tuesday through Sept. 26.