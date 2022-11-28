With between 5,000 to 6,000 people in attendance at the Clipper Magazine Stadium, Lancaster Pride had to turn people away from its yearly event in 2022 because it hit max capacity.

So, the organization planned for a larger venue for its next event.

Lancaster Pride will hold its next Pride festival on June 17 at the Lancaster County Convention Center in downtown Lancaster.

"My number one goal was trying to find a new place to hold Pride, because in 2022, we sold out our festival and had to turn people away," says Lancaster Pride's new president Tiffany Shirley in a press release. "And we're not just doing this to plan a party, but to give people a safe spot to be."

Pride gives the opportunity for LGBTQ+ people and allies to gather in a welcoming place that embraces love and community.

The first Lancaster Pride event was held in 2008 at Buchanan Park. The event quickly grew too large for the park and has since expanded into bigger areas.

"By having the Pride Festival in the heart of Lancaster city, I'm quite thrilled about improved accessibility and access to many fantastic downtown businesses in Lancaster City that we can work with," says Lancaster Pride vice president Micki Dawson in a press release.

For more information, visit lancpride.com.