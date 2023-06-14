After Lancaster Pride's event at the Clipper Magazine Stadium grew so large that they had to turn people away due to capacity, the organization vowed to find a larger event space.

They did just that.

This year, the event will kick off Saturday at the Lancaster County Convention Center, at 25 S. Queen St. in Lancaster with space to hold thousands of people.

Attendees can walk through the convention center and enjoy drag performances and a makers market with more than 200 vendors on site.

Organizers at Lancaster Pride say they prioritized space and accessibility when planning the event.

"I know people are nervous that it's indoors and at a new venue," says Tiffany Shirley, president of Lancaster Pride. "It's going to be exciting. We're going to bring the outdoors indoors ... everybody's going to have space."

If You Go What: Lancaster Pride. When: Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.; afterparty runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday. Where: Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster. Cost: $5 for general admission, $15 for general admission and afterparty, $15 for afterparty only. More info: lanc.news/lancpride23.

This family-friendly event marks a special milestone for Lancaster Pride as it celebrates its 15th anniversary. While this large event is the yearly capstone of sorts for the organization, its outreach and advocacy endeavors continue throughout the year.

"This month is the time to show that we're out and proud and we're going to celebrate who we are and be who we are without judgment," Shirley says. "It's not just important for the month of June. Pride is meant for the whole year."

Here's what you need to know before this year's Lancaster Pride event.

The basics

Lancaster Pride will kick off its first event at noon at the Lancaster County Convention Center. The event continues through 7 p.m. Afterward, attendees who are 21 years old or older can go to the afterparty starting at 9 p.m.

Tickets cost $5 for general admission, $15 for the afterparty, or $15 for admission to the event and afterparty.

Organizers at Lancaster Pride encourage attendees to not bring bags to keep the check-in line shorter. Those who bring bags must bring clear bags. Lancaster Pride hired private security for the event, and constables will be on site, too.

"We just took extra measures," Shirley says. "It's a volatile atmosphere toward the queer community, and that was my number one goal to make it a safe event."

There will be two separate entertainment stages, one in the Commonwealth Ballroom on the second level, and one in Freedom Hall on the lower level. In addition, there will be a quiet room on the second level where yoga instructors will teach classes throughout the day.

More than 200 LGBTQ+ owned or allied businesses will have tables or vendor spaces set up in Freedom Hall for people to browse through.

"It is an impressive collection of people coming to support the local LGBTQ+ community," says Craig Kazda, festival director for Lancaster Pride.

Entertainment

Lancaster Pride is family-friendly event with several drag performances, concerts and events planned throughout the day.

Musicians performing include country-rock band Fast Lane, indie band Witch Weather, pop musician John Levengood, musician and producer Giavacious, indie pop musician Emaylia, electro-pop artist JLine, multi-genre artist Anthony Bruno and the Harrisburg Gay Men's Chorus.

The headliner event will be a performance from singer Emerald Elixir, known locally as Donovan Hoffer.

Penn Manor grad Hoffer performed on "America's Got Talent," as well as a number of local theater companies like Prima Theatre, Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre and the Ephrata Performing Arts Center.

"There's going to be so many kinds of entertainment. There's always something going on," Shirley says.

Events geared specifically for kids include two magician performances, a storytime from drag performer Miss Amie, a reptile show, a prince and princess drag show and a superhero drag show.

Afterparty

The afterparty, still held in the Lancaster County Convention Center, will kick off at 9 p.m., two hours after the previous event ends.

The party, meant for those ages 21 and older, will feature tunes from DJ Major Vibes, a burlesque show, a performance from pop singer Bryce Bowyn and drag performances from drag group the D'Quest Family.

The events, which end around 2 a.m. Sunday, will be in the Commonwealth Ballroom.

"It's just going to be a great night celebrating pride," Shirley says.