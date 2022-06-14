Lancaster city will come alive with rainbow flair this weekend.

Nonprofit Lancaster Pride will host its annual Lancaster Pride Festival this Saturday, featuring a record number of vendors, drag performances and activities for children and adults alike.

"We're thrilled to be back in June," Alex Otthofer, president of Lancaster Pride, says. "It just feels right to have the festival during Pride Month."

This is the first time since 2018 that the organization has held the festival in time for Pride Month.

In 2019, the festival was in July. It was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and returned in 2021, but in October, which is LGBTQ History Month.

Events like these help bring together the LGBTQ community and promote visibility, especially during Pride month, Otthofer says.

"It's huge for our community to have such visibility within the community at large," Otthofer says. "It's really awesome and affirming to be able to gather with one another, and there's that visibility piece among people within our community."

Here's everything you need to know about Lancaster Pride Festival this weekend.

The basics

The Clipper Magazine Stadium will host this year's Lancaster Pride Festival on Saturday, June 18 from noon to 6 p.m. Admission costs $5 for adults and children alike.

The headliner is Ariel Versace, who is best known for being on season 11 of drag competition "RuPaul's Drag Race."

There will be more than 150 vendors, more than a dozen drag performers, and several speakers and performers to round out the festival.

The festival will host a beer garden, too. One of the selections includes the collaboration between Our Town Brewery and Lancaster Pride for Pride month, a petite raspberry IPA called Pride Parade. A dollar from each pour into a glass, or can bought, will be donated to Lancaster Pride.

There are no COVID-19 protocols for this year's festival, though Otthofer says that if you're feeling under the weather to stay home or consider wearing a mask. There will be hand sanitizer stations set up around the festival, Otthofer says.

Entertainment

There are several points of interest in this year's Pride festival: There's a main stage, where several speakers and performers will present; The Haller Tent will alternate between music and kid-friendly events and a designated grassy area for yard games, yoga and tournaments.

Drag performances will happen at 12:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Some of the drag performers include Miss Lancaster Pride, Nevaeha La Vixenn, Amethyst Diamond, Kahmor Vixenn, Charlize Angels, Diana Dash and Nebula Nova, among others.

There will be a catwalk for people to gather around and watch the performances, Otthofer says. Their performances will also be displayed on big screens for better visibility for those in the stadium.

"We're really excited to switch up the staging this year," Otthofer says.

Drag queen Miss Amie will host story time for kids and play her guitar at the Haller Tent at 2:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Lancaster native Kiana Corley, a pop and soul singer, will perform on the main stage at 2 p.m. Electropop singer Bryce Bowyn, also a Pennsylvania native, will perform at 4:30 p.m.

Intermittently, there will be a DJ who will spin tunes.

There will also be demonstrations from Blackcat Belly Dancing at 12:20 p.m. and Lancaster city mayor Danene Sorace at 2:30 p.m.

Events before, after Pride

There are ways to celebrate this year's Pride festival both before and after the event.

• The Imperial restaurant at the Holiday Inn Lancaster, 26 E. Chestnut St., will host a 21+ dance party the night before the festival, complete with a full-service bar. It runs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., and there is no cover charge. People are encouraged to wear all white for the event.

• The Village Nightclub, 205 N. Christian St., Lancaster, will host a separate 21+ dance party after the Pride event Saturday, which runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Admission is $5 for people with a Pride wristband or $10 for everyone else. There will also be the opportunity to meet Ariel Versace in the VIP room, with each ticket costing $30.