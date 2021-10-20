Lancaster has not had a formal Pride event since 2019, before the start of the pandemic.

Last year's event was canceled, and this year's event was pushed to October due to ongoing worries about COVID-19.

But after nearly two years of waiting, Lancaster's Pride event is back this weekend at the Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster city.

Lancaster Pride, the organization behind the Lancaster Pride Festival, is happy to be back and have in-person events again.

"Being in person is just so important to our community for that sense of unity and togetherness that we really need," says Alex Otthofer, president of Lancaster Pride.

Here's what you need to know before you go.

The basics

Lancaster Pride will be held Saturday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission costs $5, but there are opportunities to volunteer for three hours to gain access to free admission. Parking at the stadium will be free, and there will be free accessible parking, too.

There will be several performers and speakers, as well as 110 vendors, a record number for the event. Lesbian stand-up comedian Suzanne Westenhoefer, originally from Columbia, will emcee the event.

COVID-19 protocols

Lancaster Pride will require either proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

Masks at the event are not required, but are recommended.

Performers and events

There will be several forms of entertainment at this year's Pride event.

Performers

11:40 a.m.: "Sad queer indie punk" band Witch Weather

12:30 p.m.: All-women band Fierce

1:20 p.m.: Pop-rock cover band Screamin Daisys

3:40 p.m.: Veteran singer-songwriter Bobbi Carmitchell

5:30 p.m.: Hip-hop and boombap artist Christian Loveall, known as Wordz the Poet Emcee

DJ Journey will provide music in between performances.

Speakers

Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace and chief of staff Jess King will speak at the event starting at 12:10 p.m. Speakers with the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition will speak at 1:50 p.m.

Philadelphia community economic development coordinator Rafael Alvarez Febo will speak at 4:20 p.m.

Drag shows

Drag performers will hit the stage at 2:30 p.m. and 6:10 p.m.

In a separate area, drag performer Miss Amie will host two drag story time sessions at 1:50 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. This event is kid-friendly.

"I'm excited to have that," Otthofer says.