A Lancaster native will compete on tonight's episode of Fox's "Lego Masters."

Dominic Forte, of Lancaster, as well as Ethan Dungan, from Texas, joined the show two weeks ago, on episode 3, as a wild card pair.

The show then took a week off and returns tonight for its episode "Out on a Limb." This upcoming episode will be season 3, episode 4.

Both Forte and Dungan have massive TikTok presences for their Lego building abilities, with Dungan (@ethan.the.artisan) at 1.3 million followers and Forte (@coolguydom02) at 330k followers.

New episodes of "Lego Masters" air weekly on Wednesdays on Fox at 9 p.m. It's also available to view via streaming on Hulu, FuboTV, and Tubi TV.

Editor's note: This article previously stated that there would be a "Lego Masters" episode on Oct. 12. There was no episode. The new episode featuring Forte and Dungan will be tonight, Oct. 19.