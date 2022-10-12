A Lancaster native will compete on tonight's episode of Fox's "Lego Masters."

Dominic Forte, of Lancaster, as well as Ethan Dungan, from Texas, recently joined the show on episode 3 as a wild card pair. This upcoming episode will be season 3, episode 4.

Both Forte and Dungan have massive TikTok presences for their Lego building abilities, with Dungan (@ethan.the.artisan) at 1.3 million followers and Forte (@coolguydom02) at 330k followers.

New episodes of "Lego Masters" air weekly on Wednesdays on Fox at 9 p.m. It's also available to view via streaming on Hulu, FuboTV, and Tubi TV.