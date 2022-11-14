With just two episodes left in the third season of the "Lego Masters" competition, Lancaster native Dominic Forte and his partner, Ethan Dungan, are showing no signs of quitting.

This past Wednesday, Forte and Dungan created a summer camp themed creation made from Lego blocks that was so impressive that it won them the challenge.

The pair was added as a wild card after episode 3 aired. The two are best known for their TikTok platforms, with Forte (@coolguydom02) having more than 330,000 followers and Dungan (@ethan.the.artisan) with 1.3 million followers.

Forte and Dungan will compete in the penultimate episode of the season, "Mini Golf Masters" on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. on FOX. It will also be available to stream via Hulu, FuboTV and Tubi TV.

There are still seven teams left in the competition. The last episode, "Wrecking Balls to the Wall," will debut Wednesday, Nov. 23.