A Lancaster native will yet again compete on "Lego Masters" — this time, with a celebrity on his team.
Dominic Forte, 20, recently competed on season 3 of "Lego Masters," alongside content creator Ethan Dungan. The pair ultimately lost in episode 8.
"Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular" debuted Monday with Forte as one of the four returning contestants from previous seasons.
Forte is paired with actress Cheryl Hines, best known for playing Cheryl on TV show "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The other celebrities on site include singer Robin Thicke, comedian Finesse Mitchell and the late actor Leslie Jordan, who died in October.
We were honored to have Leslie Jordan join us for the Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. His humor, wit, and positivity brought so much joy to the set.— LEGO Masters FOX (@LEGOMastersFOX) December 19, 2022
This #LEGOMastersFOX special is dedicated to his memory. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5VBAfo0gWk
Monday's episode was the first in the three-part series, with the other two episodes debuting Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. on FOX. The episodes will also be available on Hulu and FuboTV.
Forte and Hines had to craft a snowmobile out of Lego bricks and launch it through a ring of fire. The judges ultimately declared Forte and Hines the winners of the first day's challenge, based on the look and performance of their snowmobile.
Hines and Forte won $10,000 to give to a charity of their choice, one centered on cerebral palsy, Forte says.
Congratulations @CherylHines and Dom! 🏆— LEGO Masters FOX (@LEGOMastersFOX) December 20, 2022
Can't wait to see what these teams build tomorrow night when our Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular continues! 🥳 #LEGOMastersFOX pic.twitter.com/wL6FTEKJK5