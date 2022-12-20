A Lancaster native will yet again compete on "Lego Masters" — this time, with a celebrity on his team.

Dominic Forte, 20, recently competed on season 3 of "Lego Masters," alongside content creator Ethan Dungan. The pair ultimately lost in episode 8.

"Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular" debuted Monday with Forte as one of the four returning contestants from previous seasons.

Forte is paired with actress Cheryl Hines, best known for playing Cheryl on TV show "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The other celebrities on site include singer Robin Thicke, comedian Finesse Mitchell and the late actor Leslie Jordan, who died in October.

Monday's episode was the first in the three-part series, with the other two episodes debuting Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. on FOX. The episodes will also be available on Hulu and FuboTV.

Forte and Hines had to craft a snowmobile out of Lego bricks and launch it through a ring of fire. The judges ultimately declared Forte and Hines the winners of the first day's challenge, based on the look and performance of their snowmobile.

Hines and Forte won $10,000 to give to a charity of their choice, one centered on cerebral palsy, Forte says.