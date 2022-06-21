Journalist, author and Lancaster native Keri Blakinger will appear on “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” 10 p.m. tonight, June 21.

Broadcast journalist Soledad O’Brien is set to discuss Blakinger’s career in figure skating and the difficult road that led her to her career as a reporter today.

Blakinger’s memoir “Corrections in Ink” was published on June 7. The memoir details her life from childhood as an Olympic hopeful figure skater who attended Lancaster Country Day School to her arrest for possession of heroin in Ithaca, New York, while she was attending Cornell University, to her eventual work as a journalist. (Read LNP | LancasterOnline's interview with Blakinger about her memoir at the link below.)

Currently, Blakinger works at the Marshall Project where she focuses on the criminal justice system. Blakinger is the organization’s first formerly incarcerated staff member and uses her own experiences in prison to advocate for those behind bars.

Blakinger’s reporting work has been featured in the Washington Post, VICE, The New York Times and more.

Other features on the June 21 episode of “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” will include tennis player Chris Evert and a highlight on scuba diver detectives.

The episode will premiere on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.