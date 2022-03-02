Hugh Herr, a Lancaster native and biophysicist specializing in innovative brain-controlled robot limbs, was featured in “Augmented," a Nova PBS documentary special that premiered on Feb. 23.

The episode is available to stream on demand on all PBS platforms and the PBS video app.

The documentary tracks Herr, director of the Biomechatronics research group – which specializes in working on technology that pairs human physiology with electromechanics – as he teams up with an injured mountain climber and asurgeon at a leading Boston hospital to test a new approach to prosthetics.

It’s subject close Hugh’s heart. As a climber and double amputee himself, the inventor and self-described “bionic man” he led the charge in creating innovative prosthetics.

When he was a 17-year-old climbing prodigy, Herr was in a climbing accident on Mount Washington in New Hampshire. He suffered frostbite and both of his legs had to be amputated.

In "Second Ascent: The Story of Hugh Herr," a 1991 biography of Herr, Alison Osius wrote: “For Hugh, climbing became a fierce obsession that awakened in him a drive he hadn’t known he possessed.”

That drive led Herr to design his own prosthetics and continue successfully climbing at an elite level.

After his success climbing with his new limbs, Herr was driven to go back to school to study engineering and physics. Herr earned a master’s degree in mechanical engineering at MIT and a PhD in biophysics from Harvard and began working to develop more sophisticated prosthetics.

“Augmented” follows Herr as he continues his inspiring journey to use his own personal tragedy as a way to help other people in need of prosthetics.

See a trailer below, and watch the full episode here.