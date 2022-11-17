Lancaster native Dominic Forte and his "Lego Masters" partner Ethan Dungan were eliminated on Wednesday night's episode after part of their build malfunctioned.

The episode, themed "Mini Golf Masters" challenged competitors to create a functioning, creative mini golf hole.

Forte and Dungan created "Jungle Temple Adventure" using a conveyor belt and motor. Ultimately, a malfunction in the second part of the course caused judge Will Arnett to not be able to efficiently score.

The judges decided to eliminate Forte and Dungan.

"It's clear your talent is incredible," said Jamie Berard, set designer for the Lego Group and "Lego Master" judge alongside Amy Corbett, on the episode. "I can see why you guys would have millions of people that want to enjoy everything you're doing."

Both Forte and Dungan were chosen for the show because they're TikTok creators, with Forte at more than 330,000 followers and Dungan at more than 1.3 million followers.

Forte and Dungan were added to the show as a wild card pair after episode 3 aired.

"What an experience," Forte said on "Lego Masters" after being eliminated. "To come here on 'Lego Masters,' it was a dream of ours. We definitely pushed ourselves to build stuff we've never thought we'd ever build before."

Before Dungan and Forte left, they hugged the judges.

"We hope we've represented the younger generation well, in our great ideas and our big aspirations," Forte said. "I'm going to miss these people."