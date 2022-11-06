Lancaster native Dominic Forte, 19, and his competition partner Ethan Dungan almost went home during the most recent episode of "Lego Masters." This week, they get to try again.

New episodes of "Lego Masters" typically debut at 9 p.m. Wednesdays on FOX networks, but tonight's episode was pushed back because of the World Series games.

Tonight's "Lego Masters" episode will air at 9 p.m. and will be available later on streaming services like Hulu, FuboTV and Tubi TV. This week's episode is called "Camp Click-a-Brick," featuring a summer camp theme.

The Oct. 26 episode was themed "Brickminster Dog Show," a tongue-in-cheek play on the popular dog competition, the Westminster Dog Show. Contestants had to create a dog from Lego bricks and walk it down a runway.

Forte and Dungan ran into some difficulties, after their build of Steel, the long-haired dachshund, fell apart before the final reveal. The two repaired the structure, but it fell apart again during the final walkthrough.

Forte and Dungan had to carry the dog made of Lego bricks to the finish line. They landed in the bottom two, but judges decided to eliminate the other couple.

The pair was added as a wild card after episode 3 aired. The two are best known for their TikTok platforms, with Forte (@coolguydom02) having more than 330,000 followers and Dungan (@ethan.the.artisan) with 1.3 million followers.

Forte loved Lego bricks from a young age, though pursued the hobby more seriously when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. He soon started to make TikTok content, which is how producers from "Lego Masters" found him, Forte says.