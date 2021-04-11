Broadway actor Eliseo Román has taken on a new challenge, but with artistic material that’s very familiar, and close to his heart. It’s also quite a homecoming.

Román is directing “On Your Feet!,” the musical about the lives and careers of singers Gloria and Emilio Estefan, for Prather Productions, in whose shows the Lancaster native performed when he was moving from his former career into performing full time.

The show, in which Román portrayed Gloria Estefan’s father on Broadway from 2015-17, opens Thursday at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre in Lancaster after a run at the Prather family’s Broadway Dinner Theatre in Florida.

“It is my directorial debut,” Román says in a phone interview. “It was a very exciting, nerve-wracking idea when it was offered to me.

“I knew that, from the Prathers, I would be supported, and I just love the show, and I’m so familiar with it,” he says. “I’ve been with it for so long that I knew I was going to be OK.”

Jobs for theater professionals have been few and far between since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered Broadway theaters and many other venues across America.

“I missed the connection of being with a group of actors and singers and dancers and creatives,” Román, who lives in New York but frequently visits his father, sisters and other family in Lancaster, says.

“That’s why, for me, when I got to Florida, and this group of actors started showing up into the rehearsal space, I remember looking at ... my assistant, and we got so emotional because it was the first time (since the pandemic) that we could be in a room and know that something special will happen today, something magical will happen for these next two weeks” of rehearsal, he says.

“We get to watch ... the audience be lifted in a way that they have not been lifted for some time,” Román says.

“All of my actors down there are doing such incredible work,” he says. The same cast will perform in the Dutch Apple production.

And the audiences in Florida, he says, have responded with “lots of dancing at their tables with their masks on, which is great. ... It’s that breakthrough of being able to feel a sense of normalcy, when you have art and music and emotion and all those things that come together in that one moment.”

The show tells of how the Estefans, both natives of Cuba, met, combined their talents, fell in love and fought to break onto the pop music charts.

The show “comes with a story of two immigrant people who have come to this country to create a life for themselves, and started from working hard and ... created this empire and become these stars after so many years,” Román says. “They had obstacles, where they were pigeon-holed, in the beginning, because they were a Latin band and they wanted to cross over and they weren’t initially allowed to, but they pushed their way through.

“There is a cultural aspect of the show that is universal — that we tend to forget in our country that a lot of our country has been made up of so many people from other places,” Román says. “And that’s the fabric of what our country is.

“It is a cast of primarily Hispanic characters, and actors,” Román says. “That’s a rare thing. It was a rare thing when we did it on Broadway, and it’s a rare thing now.”

Supportive stars

Working with Adriel Orlando Garcia, who is playing Román’s former role in the Prather productions, Román says he got emotional remembering singing his ballad from the show, “When Someone Comes Into Your Life,” in front of Gloria Estefan.

The song imagines the advice Jose might have given his daughter; Fajardo served in Vietnam, and later developed multiple sclerosis, with Estefan caring for him when he was so ill he could no longer speak.

“It just took me back to when I sang it for the first time in a reading with Gloria, and how she teared up and cried,” Román says. “How she cried every performance she heard that song. I remember she would always wait in the back of the house and she said, ‘Eliseo, you killed me, you do it every time and it always catches me off guard.’ ”

Román also recalls how the Estefans were a constant presence throughout the development of the show, which tells their story through their own songs such as “Conga,” “Rhythm is Gonna Get You” and “Get On Your Feet.”

Román says he was one of five performers who made it through the two-year casting and tryout process for the show, from the musical’s first reading to its Broadway opening.

“Working with Gloria and Emilio, they were there, always. They were there for that first reading to every reading thereafter,” he says. “They were there for rehearsals for the workshop, they were there when we went to Chicago ... they were there with us when we opened on Broadway. They were there with us until we closed.

“They were very active and they were very present and they were very loving and just welcoming and generous of spirit,” he says.

And, though they weren’t able to come to opening night at the Broadway Palm, Román says, the Estefans sent a congratulatory video to play for the cast.

Banking to Broadway

Román graduated from J.P. McCaskey high school in 1978 — the year Gloria and Emilio Estefan got married. He worked in banking in Lancaster while performing in musicals at various local theaters.

“I started working with the Dutch Apple, and I loved theater,” Román says. “And I worked with EPAC (Ephrata Performing Arts Center) and the Fulton, but it was always on my off time until I decided that I would step away from banking and take a chance and see if there was an opportunity in theater and music and singing.”

Between the Dutch Apple and the Broadway Palm, Román performed in such shows as “Pajama Game,” “Will Rogers Follies” and “Evita” — playing the key role of Che.

After moving to New York, he joined the professional choir Broadway Inspirational Voices, with which he still performs, and was in an off-Broadway production of “Godspell” before scoring the role of Piragua Guy in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first big musical, “In the Heights” in 2008.

Another Broadway gig, in “Leap of Faith,” along with regional productions of debut musicals such as “Zorro” in Atlanta and “Little Miss Sunshine” in California — directed by Franklin & Marshall College graduate James Lapine — followed.

Then came “On Your Feet!”

Waiting for reopening

In 2018, Román reprised his role as Piragua Guy — a singing water-ice seller in the New York City Washington Heights neighborhood — in a concert version of “In the Heights” at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Though you won’t see him in his former role in the film version of “In the Heights,” which is slated to open in theaters and on HBO Max in June, you will hear him.

Román is among former cast members who recorded music for the film and for its soundtrack. He and the other singers got to see clips from the film during the recording process.

“It was fantastic,” Román says, calling the film “glorious. There is such a beauty to it, and an emotional connection. It is really, really quite special.”

As he prepared to re-enter the world of “On Your Feet!,” Román has been involved in a couple of projects, including October’s “¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices” virtual concert fundraiser starring many Latino Broadway performers.

Also in October, he was among the Broadway performers singing “Sunday,” from the musical “Sunday in the Park with George,” behind Bernadette Peters — and from behind face shields — in Times Square as a sign of resilience for the city and the theater community.

“It was amazing to sing that song with the people that were there,” he says. “It was amazing to stand in Times Square where it has been so empty and to fill it with music ... with people. It was an incredible moment.

“It’s been missing for so long, and we have craved and thirsted for it to come back,” he says.

Broadway Inspirational Voices “is putting together a few concert-type things that are happening now, and we’re about to start rehearsal processes,” he says. “There are more things that are coming up.”

He’s done some auditions, from home, via Zoom, for TV and film projects.

Román still has family in Lancaster, including his father and sisters; his mother died in 2018. He spent a month and a half here at the end of 2020, quarantining with his father who was recovering from a bad case of COVID-19.

Román has gotten his vaccine shots. “I think the sooner we get vaccinated the sooner we can get back to a sense of normalcy, healthfully,” he says.

Román says he plans to work with the “On Your Feet!” cast as the show transfers to the Dutch Apple this week, to “just kind of watch it all come together again and maybe put (on) some final touches.”

“And I get to do it with the Prathers, who were one of the first people who embraced me as an actor and a performer,” Román says, “and to be there for the opening, to celebrate (the actors) and the show, and the Prathers for taking this show and bringing it to Lancaster, to my hometown. I couldn’t be more proud.”

