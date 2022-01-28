Lancaster city was recently named one of the best places to get away from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple for a weekend, according to an article from entertainment and travel website Thrillist.

The article lists Lancaster as the "best historic getaway," citing its rich history with the Underground Railroad and attractions like the Lancaster Central Market and the Fulton Theatre.

It also mentions restaurants like the Exchange, Callaloo, Luca, Horse Inn, Conway Social Club and Lancaster Brewing.

"From the moment you step out of its Federal-style train station, expect to be immersed in the small city's historic beauty," the article says.

Lancaster is just three hours away from New York by train and car.

Other weekend getaways listed include Washington, Connecticut (best wellness getaway), Hudson, New York (best food getaway) and Finger Lakes, New York (best romantic getaway).

Lancaster was featured in a previous Thrillist list. In 2017, Lancaster was named one of the top "up-and-comers" for its sprawling food scene, listed very shortly after Alton Brown lauded Lancaster restaurants.

Not all media outlets agree with Thrillist's opinion to visit Lancaster County, however — the Washington Post recently posted an article that lauded Berks County for a "more peaceful tour of Pennsylvania Dutch countryside."