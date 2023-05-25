The Lancaster Museum of Art focuses on portraiture for its current and upcoming exhibits.

"Then & Now: Lancaster Through the Lens - Featuring the Work of Shelby Wormley and Jim Yescalis" explores everyday moments in Lancaster city through photography. Wormley and Yescalis, both Lancaster-based photographers, have documented a combined half-century of life in Lancaster city. The portraits shine a light on the people who live in Lancaster city, from relaxing together on a stoop to celebrating a teenager's birthday.

A talk with Wormley and Yescalis takes place at the Lancaster Museum of Art on from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. The exhibit runs through July 9.

The images of smiling people engaged in their everyday lives takes on a new meaning when juxtaposed against the stark reality of another overlapping exhibit running at the museum from June 3 through July 9.

The Souls Shot Portrait Project started in Philadelphia to memorialize 18 people whose lives were tragically cut short due to gun violence. The traveling exhibit brings together artists with the families of the victims to share their story through a portrait of their loved one.

An opening reception takes place on June 2 from 5-8 p.m. Attendees visiting the museum between June 2-4 are encouraged to wear orange in support of National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend.

Admission is by donation with a suggested donation of $5 per person. Find more information at demuth.org/exhibitions-lma.