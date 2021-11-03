Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society announced earlier this week that it has rebranded with a new name: Mennonite Life.

Mennonite Life continues the organization’s mission of preserving history, storytelling and engaging in conversations about contemporary issues, according to a news release.

“As we daily meet and engage with the public, there's often a misperception that ‘Society’ means a closed group of insiders. To the Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society founders in 1958, a society meant shared interest and collective action,” a spokesperson for the organization wrote in the news release. “Our name change and rebrand is a renewed commitment to clear communication. We are open to everyone.”

The organization maintains its two locations: the Mennonite Life campus on Millstream Road, which acts as a visitor’s center and hosts the Biblical Tabernacle Experience, and the 1719 Museum (formerly the 1719 Herr House & Museum), which offers opportunities to explore life in the 18th century through guided tours and more.

Mennonite Life hosts the Family History Heyday virtual conference on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. The genealogy conference features keynote speaker Michael D. Lacopo on “The German Immigrant Experience in the 18th Century” as well as Nathan Pease, the director of library services at Lancaster History, on the features of Lancaster History’s new archives and search engines and Kristin Wenger, a professional genealogist, on “Finding Our Female Ancestors: Research Strategies to Discover More about Women in Family History.”

The cost is $45. Find more information and how to register on mennonitelife.org.