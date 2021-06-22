After several virtual and in-person trips to film festivals across the country, a film about the Lancaster Marionette Theatre will finally receive a Lancaster debut, fittingly about 75 yards down the street.

"Marionette Land," the second full-length documentary from Alexander Monelli, will have a hometown screening at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse on Thursday, June 24, as part of the Red Rose Film Festival. Following the film, Monelli and the film's star Robert Brock will be on hand for an audience Q&A.

As with each weekly Red Rose Film Festival screening at Zoetropolis through October, admission is free, but tickets must be reserved. Click here for ticket information.

Between screenings at film festivals in Philadelphia, Jim Thorpe and Omaha, Nebraska, Monelli has not only continued to edit the film, but also has been shooting new scenes, as recently as May.

"I think I'm on the 33rd cut of the film," Monelli says over the phone. "It's got to stop soon, because I have to send the cut for distribution either this month or next month. So there will be a cutoff point."

After winning "Best Documentary" at the Omaha Film Festival, Monelli recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to complete the film's distribution deal.

And while the film's posters now plaster the windows at the Lancaster Marionette Theatre, Brock hasn't simply been resting on the laurels of the film. Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the theater's doors closed in March of 2020, Brock has been steadily converting the theater into a makeshift film studio. Founded in 1990, the theater was set to celebrate a 30th anniversary in 2020 before COVID-19 changed plans.

"My new catchphrase is 'Embracing our future, honoring our past," says Brock by phone. "I'm trying to stay positive, and I'm working everyday."

Brock says the theater is still not yet ready to reopen, but that preparations are in place to create shows on his YouTube channel, including a four-part marionette variety show and a version of his popular "Divas and Dames" show that can exist online sans copyright strikes.

To that end, he's been brushing up on and learning instruments including the glockenspiel, baritone ukulele, trumpet and 33-string harp.

Brock says that his main goal is notching one thousand followers on his YouTube channel, so that he can access additional features, like the ability to go live. Promotion has hit a snag, as Brock, along with over 500 million other people, had his personal Facebook information leaked and subsequently hacked in April, which prevents him from accessing the Lancaster Marionette Theatre account, as well.

While the status of the theater is still up in the air, the film about the man who makes it happen is very much crystallized.

"It's difficult, because I have nothing to do with it other than being the subject of the documentary," Brock says. "I'm used to being in charge of everything, so that's my problem. But the film is just beautiful."

Click here to reserve tickets for the Thursday, June 24 premiere of "Marionette Land" at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse. To subscribe to the Lancaster Marionette Theatre YouTube channel, click here.