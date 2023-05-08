A Lancaster man with game show experience and expertise will share a screen with game show icons like Vanna White, Meredith Viera and Wayne Brady for an upcoming ABC documentary.

Lancaster city resident Christian Carrion, 33, will be featured in ABC's "The Game Show Show," a four-part documentary that honors game shows and their histories.

The documentary premieres this Wednesday, May 10, at 10 p.m. on ABC following episodes of "Jeopardy! Masters" and "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

Carrion is no stranger to game shows — he's been a contestant on six of them, including titles like "The Price is Right," "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" and "The Match Game."

"It's just something I know a lot about," Carrion said. "I've been fascinated with game shows my whole life. That's where I learned how to dress, how to talk, how to do all kinds of things."

Carrion took his lifelong love of game shows and created a podcast about it called "Tell Us About Yourself," where he interviews previous game show contestants about their experiences on a respective show.

Eventually, Carrion continued the podcast in conjunction with the National Archives of Game Show History at the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.

"One of the guys who founded the archive was one of the guys who put me on a game show about 10 years ago," Carrion said. "We've kept in touch ever since."

It was because of this podcast that "The Game Show Show" producers reached out to Carrion last November, he said.

Carrion spent two days in New York, about four hours each day, sharing his knowledge of all-things game shows. It's not immediately clear which episodes of "The Game Show Show" will feature Carrion.

"It was great to be able to just say a million words about (game shows)," Carrion said. "I think about where I was 20 years ago ... I was kind of isolated in my nerdiness. But now, I know other nerds."

Carrion works in hospitality at the Inn at Leola Village, but his dream is to one day become a game show host. Carrion grew up watching and loving game shows, though he said that being part of a game show is a different experience.

"I began appreciating the technology of it, and the theatrics of it, like being in a studio and seeing the cameras and the whole rehearsal," Carrion said. "I love that world."

After "The Game Show Show" premiere, episodes will continue on Wednesdays through May. The last episode's air date has not yet been announced. Viewers can watch on ABC or Hulu.

For more information, visit lanc.news/GameShowShow.