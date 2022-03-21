551 West will host a watch party tonight that celebrates a Lancaster man who recently auditioned for season 20 of American Idol.

Skyler Maxey-Wert is typically known for his dancing. Currently, Maxey-Wert works as a second soloist for the SemperOper Ballett in Dresden, Germany.

Maxey-Wert grew up in Lancaster, starting school at the Lancaster School of Ballet when he was 5 years old. He has also worked with the American Ballet Theatre Studio Company and the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School.

But, he likes to sing, too.

The "American Idol" episode that features Maxey-Wert's audition premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on FOX and ABC. Viewers can also watch on FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Maxey-Wert's mom, Heidi Wert, organized a watch party at 551 West, at 551 W. King St. in Lancaster city, so local people could gather together and celebrate the audition.

Wert and Maxey-Wert have kept mum about whether he made it to Hollywood from his audition.

Wert says that Maxey-Wert's audition was the very last audition in the last auditioning city. They don't know where his audition falls in the episode's final edit.

Check back for updates with LNP|LancasterOnline, as well as photos from the watch party.