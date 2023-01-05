In March of 2019, the quartet of guitarist Matt Hostetter, bassist Caden Myers, keyboardist Tuck Ryan and drummer Josh Kanusky played for the first time together at a concert in Tellus360’s An Sibin space.

The group, playing for the night under the name Hoss & Friends, was both familiar with each other, and not — Hostetter and Ryan had played together extensively, with the duo having met Kanusky recently and shared bills with Myers' band, Sun Not Yellow, previously.

“As I remember it, I just threw out a chat to everyone (afterwards) saying, hey, this has been a fun group to play with, would anyone want to get in the studio and make some music?” says Ryan on the phone.

Three years, many hours of studio time and an untold number of band name ideas later, The Quiet Riders are finally ready to roll up and let their music flow out.

With an album release show on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, both Hostetter and Ryan say that the project has finally become clear to them after time spent wondering if it would be anything at all.

“For so long, we were plotting out which songs would go where, which songs would even be released, and it all kind of came together very recently,” Ryan says. “It's all submitted now, so there's no going back, so you have to take a deep breath and say, ‘OK, this is what the project is.’”

RIDIN'

Even after the quartet entered the studio and started laying down tracks, there was wonder between the musicians of what they were doing besides laying down tight grooves, which each member is individually known for.

Ryan, the Lancaster expatriate now living in Philadelphia, was formerly a member of AMFM and is well known for releasing music under his own name. Hostetter plays solo, as well as with the Grateful Dead tribute band What Would Jerry Do, another project in which all four members have played at one time or another.

Myers plays with the aforementioned Sun Not Yellow, as well as Whose Hands Are These, while Kanusky— whom Ryan jokingly refers to at one point as “the quietest Rider”— has been touring with musician David Bromberg for a decade and has played with other luminaries, including Donald Fagen and Allen Toussaint.

This is all to say, it’s not like these guys were twiddling their thumbs when COVID-19 struck and left them without paying gigs.

In the early days of recording, the thought was that some of the tracks would end up as future Tuck Ryan Band material, though that idea was nixed as the band started developing their own unique groove together.

Inspired by the funky instrumental stylings of bands like Khruangbin, the newly formulated band recorded tracks at both The Sugartank in Lancaster city and Right Coast Recording in Columbia, with the songs later mixed and mastered by Mike Newman.

The songs on the titular “Quiet Riders” album manage to transcend the various genres that the group has been well versed in — soul, funk, a dash of jam band — and manage to make it sound cohesive throughout. Where a song like “Rubberband Strut” is drenched in organ and evokes the sweet sounds of the Meters, “Up in Smoke” is an almost autumnal fusion of soft rock and jazz.

“I wanted to make music that you can throw on at a cocktail party, at an after-hours party. I want it to be something that can consistently exist in whatever space you're in, and multiple vibes,” Ryan says of the finished product.

As recording continued, a problem arose, one that was much more convoluted than the music and music-making itself: What do we call it?

“This thing would have had a push to go out sooner if we had found a name sooner...” Hostetter begins.

“We spent more time in the last two years trying to come up with a band name than we did in the studio working on the music,” Ryan interjects, with a laugh.

For Hostetter and Ryan, two musicians who are used to playing under their own names, the band is a chance to not necessarily give up control of a project, but to share it equally among four people. This is represented well on the album cover created by Riley Mate, which has four figures riding in a car somewhere between a ‘78 El Dorado and the “Jetsonmobile.” Even if there is someone in the driver’s seat, there is no steering wheel.

“There's a certain amount of accountability that you give to yourself when you do something like this — like, this isn't some vanity record or something fun to put out,” Ryan says. “It's something that we all feel really passionate about, with lots of difficult discussions to get to that point. For us, it's just a question of, what are the opportunities we find ourselves in?”

To reach those opportunities, the band started an Indiegogo campaign to help with the cost of establishing the band as an actual endeavor, something that has only become more cost-intensive with time. To go towards costs like merchandise, a website, establishing a proper LLC and others, the band is getting creative. While some of the crowdfunding rewards are standard, such as a T-shirt or art print, a potential fan (or group of fans) can spend $600 for a backyard BBQ with the band — led by group pitmaster Hostetter.

Which begs the question: What sort of meats do you smoke for a fan of tasty licks and delicious grooves?

“That's fully up to the folks that ultimately purchase it,” Hostetter says. “I can smoke anything, man.” The Quiet Riders play at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse on Saturday, Jan. 7. Tickets are $20. Follow the band on Instagram at @thequietriders and check out the Indiegogo campaign at lanc.news/quietriders