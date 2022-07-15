Those who love classical music are in for a treat.

The Lancaster International Piano Festival kicks off today, bringing six piano and chamber performances to the Ware Center, at 42 N. Prince St., in downtown Lancaster.

The schedule goes as follows:

- Friday, July 15, at 7 p.m.: Alexander Kobrin, an award-winning Russian pianist and teacher, who will play works from Haydn, Schubert and Schumann.

- Saturday, July 16, at 7 p.m.: Shijun Wang, an award-winning pianist and assistant professor of piano at Weber State University, who will play works from Chopin.

- Monday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m.: 2022 Chamber Music Concert, a performance from the faculty at the Lancaster International Piano Festival, featuring works from Mozart, Mendelssohn and Shostakovich.

- Tuesday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m.: Ulysses String Quartet, a group of musicians from Canada, the U.S. and Taiwan, playing works from Debussy, Boccherini, Piazzolla and Brahms.

- Wednesday, July 20, at 7 p.m.: Amy Gustafson, a pianist and professor at Millersville University, who will play works from Bach, Chopin and Beethoven.

- Friday, July 22, at 7:30 p.m.: Tong Wang & Friends, a collective of musicians featuring teacher and pianist Tong Wang. They will play works from Mozart, Gluck, Schubert, Ravel and more.

Tickets cost $30 for general admission, $25 for people ages 65+ and music educators and $5 for students. Also available for purchase is a three-concert pass for $72 for general admission, $60 for people ages 65+ and $12 for students. An all-access pass, which includes all concerts, costs $120.

For more information, visit lanc.news/LIPF2022.