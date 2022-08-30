Lancaster Galleries hosts an innovative photography exhibit by 2017 Pennsylvania Art of the State first place photography winner, Richard Kent, that explores space and time. Kent’s “Layered Time: Photographs” explores human impact on the environment over time among other things.

The photography exhibit, which features work from three different series of photos, runs through Sept 2. But fans of Kent’s work can enjoy a bonus event on the last day of the exhibit. A book launch for Kent’s latest poetry book “Seeking Habitat: Poems” takes place during First Friday from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Kent, a professor of photography and art history and poetry at Franklin & Marshall College, photographs landscapes over long periods of time — some series’ like “Patch of Woods” span more than a decade — to document the transformations from fading ecosystems to litter and graffiti. The images featured in the exhibit were taken at locations in Lancaster County and Forestburgh, New York.

“As an artist, I make photographs that echo and extend my concerns as a writer,” Kent wrote in an artist’s statement for the exhibit.

Kent’s photography explores, and even defies, time by capturing multiple moments in time with his process of re-photographing the same sites and layering photographs within photographs.

“’Lessons in Recursion’ is about layering time through creating recursive progressions by a methodical process of re-photographing images of the same site that I insert back into the landscape for as many times — over months or years — as circumstances permit,” Kent wrote in an artist’s statement. “At most sites, the recursive series of layered iterations involves photographing a blank sign that once had been a support for a message such as "No Trespassing" or "No Hunting." The final exhibition prints are generated from scanned color positive film frames.”

The images in Kent’s “Off Route 42” series documents a rural road in New York state that Kent says he has known since childhood.

“What I have recorded in the pictures is inevitably bound up with many recollections or associations with lives that touched my own,” Kent says in his artist statement.

Preview the exhibit here.

IF YOU GO: WHAT: Richard K. Kent Layered Time: Photographs WHERE: Lancaster Galleries, 34 N. Water St., Lancaster, 17603 WHEN: Through Sept. 2. Gallery hours are Mon. and evening by appointment, Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Sat. 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Closed Sun. MORE INFO: Lancastergalleries.com or call (717) 397-5552.