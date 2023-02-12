Brooke Corridoni’s students at Susquehanna Waldorf School have been practicing their writing skills with a pen pal named Jude. The students ask Jude about his life and his friends, and in turn, tell him about their own worlds and their favorite things to do. But Jude needs some help reading the letters, and writing his replies. That’s because Jude is a cow.

The Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit farm animal sanctuary based in Mount Joy and founded in July 2017, is a rescue home to about 80 cows, pigs, chickens, alpaca, horses, goats, sheep, ducks and turkeys — basically, any animal mentioned in “Old MacDonald Had a Farm.” The sanctuary provides shelter and care for local farm animals that have been abused, neglected, abandoned or are disabled or sick.

“Our mission is rescuing farmed animals and providing them sanctuary and encouraging our community to live with compassion and respect,” Executive Director Sarah Salluzzo says. “We’re just trying to get people to think about how our animals are treated.”

One way the sanctuary is introducing their farm animals to the community is with their pen pal program. The program, which began last fall, pairs elementary school students from 20 Lancaster, Cumberland and Dauphin County classrooms with one of five of the sanctuary’s animals. There’s a cow with a cleft lip named Jude and a friendly sheep named Orville. There’s also Ramona the pig, Edie the goat and a chicken named Val.

“We send a two-minute video we made introducing the classroom and teachers to the sanctuary and to each of the five animals and they get to pick which animal they want for their pen pal,” says Jil Desso, the education programs coordinator with the Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, who “collaborates” with the animals to produce the letters.

For example, Desso says, if a class chooses Ramona the pig, as their pen pal, Ramona, with help from Desso — lots of help — will write a letter back to the class with some facts about herself along with a photo.

Desso knows firsthand how important educational opportunities are — prior to becoming the farm sanctuary’s education programs coordinator, she taught at the Janus School and Milton Hershey Middle School. She says she can get emotional seeing the letters the students write to their farm animal pen pals.

“It’s the cutest thing ever,” Desso says. “They tell a little about themselves, they ask questions, they draw pictures of, like, them with the animal eating dinner or in a car. It’s really amazing to see. I gather information and then Ramona writes them back based on the letter that they wrote. So we go back and forth that way.”

Making writing fun

Corridoni’s Susquehanna Waldorf School class of eight fifth and sixth grade students chose Jude the cow for their pen pal. Corridoni says in fifth and sixth grade the focus is to get students writing more and in different ways, so writing letters to Jude the cow helps them practice letter-writing and being creative.

“Being imaginative and getting to write with an animal is really fun for them,” Corridoni says.

Corridoni says her students enjoy learning about Jude’s life at the sanctuary and his friends there, and share details about their own lives, family and friends.

“It’s really sweet,” Corridoni says. “It’s a great way to make writing fun. As teachers, we have them write a lot and it’s a fun way to do something out of the box from our regular curriculum”.

The pen pal program is for elementary school students in kindergarten through fifth and sixth grade. Desso says sometimes the youngest classes just write one big group letter with lots of pictures. Corridoni says her fifth and sixth graders obviously know the animals are getting some help with the letters, but they embrace the imaginative nature of the program.

“They’re just really joyful and have fun with it. They really put the creativity and the imagination behind it,” Corridoni says. “The students are always excited when they know the letter is in my mailbox and they all gather around and we read it together. They have a good connection to the farm sanctuary. They want to go there and help out with chores. I think it’s a really nice partnership with someone within our community.”

Next year, Desso says, she hopes to expand the program. Because it’s too difficult to accommodate big groups of students at the sanctuary, she also hopes to go into classrooms for presentations with slides and information about the sanctuary as part of the program.

Teachers interested in participating in the pen pal program call contact Desso at education@lancasterfarmsanctuary.com.

LETTER EXCERPTS Here are a few excerpts from letters written by students to animals at Lancaster Farm Sanctuary through the pen pal program. (Spelling has been adjusted for easier reading.) “Dear Jude ... I want to know more about your life. Do you have a dog on the farm? If so, how is he or she doing? And also, how are the pigs? I mean, they are kind of cute.” “Dear Ramona, I love learning about you every day. I think about you. I love all of the food you like. You are so much fun.” “Dear Edie ... You are my pen pal. I think we’ll have a great time. I live with my mom and my dad. I have one sister. I like doing anything with my pen pal Edie. What is your favorite thing to do?”

PASSION GRANT The Lancaster Farm Sanctuary’s pen pal program is part of a larger community awareness and education initiative for which the organization received a $20,000 Passion Grant from the Lancaster County Community Foundation’s environmental grant program. The funds — a small portion of which help with the pen pal program — will be used to make a short documentary about the organization and the animals’ stories. The funds will also help with salary costs and plans to provide more educational programming opportunities for high school and college students and community centers.