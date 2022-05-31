The 2022 Lancaster Craft Beerfest has been postponed to 2023 according to a message posted on the event's Facebook page late Monday night. Organizers also shared the message on the event's official website.

The message points to "numerous obstacles" as the reason for the postponement, but does allude to the ongoing construction in the 100 block of North Queen Street, the event's usual location.

"Hopefully by then, all the construction will be finished and we'll have a newly developed venue for you to enjoy in the celebration of beer," the message on Lancaster Beerfest's website reads.

This year's event would have been the eighth annual festival. Organizers planned to feature craft beer from around the country, as well as live music and food vendors.

Tickets will now go on sale in the spring of 2023. For more information, visit lancastercraftbeerfest.com.