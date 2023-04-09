It's already been a stunning year for entertainment in Lancaster County.

One of the best parts about my job, as the trending and scene reporter, is that I always have to have my finger on the pulse of the county's multitude of events, from small-scale celebrations to national conventions. There's never a dull day.

For this week's Unscripted column, take a journey with me and reminisce about a few of my favorite events of 2023 (so far) in no particular order. At the end, there are a few suggestions for events to mark down on your calendars, too.

(A note to those reading: This is not a definitive list of great events in 2023. Check out our weekly listings in Thursday's Entertainment Lancaster sections for 5-7 event suggestions every weekend.)

Maggie Rogers concert

Pop star Maggie Rogers performed an impromptu concert on Feb. 2 at Mickey's Black Box in Lititz before she kicked off her worldwide tour. Interestingly enough, the tickets were done through lottery instead of first-come, first-served, so those who got to go had the luck of the draw — no Ticketmaster ire like what Taylor Swift fans experienced. With a long setlist and no opener, Rogers got on stage and energetically performed her heart out. Her rock-sounding backing band complemented her bubbly, yet somewhat angsty pop sound.

'The Wild Party'

It's easy to admire Lindsay Bretz-Morgan's tenacity. Not only is she the assistant manager at the Belvedere Inn, but she's also a dancer, singer, performer, director, mentor and teacher, among other roles. From March 10-11, she directed Andrew Lippa's "The Wild Party" at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, based on a 1928 poem of the same name. She's tackled big titles as director like "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "The Vagina Monologues," too.

"The Wild Party" follows the main character, Queenie, as she finds herself to be the center of attention in both good and bad ways. The spotlight draws people, both bad and good, into her life, and Queenie has to figure out what will make her happy. So, she throws an extravagant, '20s-style party and invites all her friends.

What followed was beautiful, high-caliber performances, especially by Valerie Spiecker (Queenie), Michael Allen Zorger (Burrs), Lauren Ritter (Kate) and Ahleighia Twiggy Carter-Croom (Madelaine).

'The Wiz'

Fulton Theatre's production of "The Wiz," directed by the acclaimed E. Faye Butler, was a knockout. Every detail was intentional, from the characters' costume designs to the thoughtful set designs, to the amazing choreography.

"The Wiz" is based on L. Frank Baum's book "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," which is the same source material as 1939's "The Wizard of Oz" film featuring Judy Garland. "The Wiz" instead was adapted to celebrate '70s Black cultures in America, with an additional 1978 film adaptation featuring Michael Jackson and Diana Ross that solidified its place as a classic.

This production at the Fulton Theatre was funny, clever, charming, heartfelt and chock full of talent, with impressive performances from Jaden Dominique (Dorothy), Paris Bennett (Addaperle, Evillene) and Lorenzo Rush Jr. (Lion).

"The Wiz" ran from March 2-26 at The Fulton Theatre. Its next production is "Titanic," which runs from April 20 to May 21.

'Moses'

Most theaters don't have the luxury of time quite like Sight & Sound Theatres does. Their productions take years to build, and then stay on stage for more than six months. Because of that, Sight & Sound can get away with bringing grandiose productions to its three-sided stage and have every performance down to a science.

Recently, Sight & Sound kicked off its production of "Moses," a story it debuted in 2014. It's thoroughly impressive, from its talented cast members to its set design to the special added effects — the ceiling can double as a convincing twinkling night sky. It's a show that Christians and non-Christians alike can enjoy, whether the visitor feels more aligned with the message or just the overall masterful implementation of talent and design.

"Moses" continues most Tuesdays through Saturdays until Oct. 7. Tickets for adults cost $74-89 and $39 for children.

Lunar New Year event

The Lancaster Asian American Pacific Islanders group — namely members Ole Hongvanthong, Heidi Castillo, Cindy Guo, Laura Wu and Sophie Xiong — banded together to host its inaugural Lunar New Year festival in Ewell Plaza on Jan. 22. The well-attended festival featured food from local restaurants, including Norbu Lancaster, Silantra Asian Street Kitchen and Oka Asian Fusion.

And though it died down early because of the rain, it was a day of celebration, learning and fun. People of all races, genders, nationalities and ages showed up for the festival, embracing everything it had to offer — most food options were sold out just hours into the start of the festival, and the lion dancers drew in a large, enthusiastic crowd.

Lancaster County has no shortage of multicultural pride, with groups wanting to share their cultures with other people. This lovely festival kicked off what will surely be a celebratory year for cultures of every kind in the county.

Upcoming events and shows

One of the best parts of being the entertainment and events reporter is that I always have something to look forward to. Here are some of the events I'm planning to check out.

- April 15: The Marietta Cherry Blossom Street Festival will feature all the components of a good festival: live music, vendors, drink specials and more. Plus, proceeds will go towards landscaping costs for the town square. More info.

- June 17: Lancaster Pride will kick off its larger festival at the Lancaster County Convention Center with promises of more activities, more accessibility and more vendors. It'll likely be a milestone for Pride in Lancaster County, as the celebration has quickly outgrown every venue in which it was previously held. More info.

- June 17: Imani Edu-Tainers will host its annual Juneteenth dance showcase at the Ware Center. Last year's performance was one of my 2022 entertainment highlights. The group, which is equal parts educational and entertaining, will perform and teach attendees about West African culture, customs and dances. More info.

- Oct. 14: Albatwitch Day kicks off at the Columbia River Park in mid-October every year. The event celebrates all-things weird, as well as Lancaster County's very own apple-throwing cryptid, the Albatwitch. This festival always features quirky vendors, out-of-the-box musical performances, informational booths and more. More info.

The year's best event may not have been announced yet, but I'll be looking for it.

That's the best part about Lancaster County: there's always a surprise or two waiting, and there's always cause for celebration.