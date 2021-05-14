Sunday morning, 78-year-old Richard Humphreys will gear up and start his 380-mile hike from Pennsylvania to Ohio.

He’ll depart his home, which abuts his Gnome Countryside nature trail, a creation that has provided education and inspiration for thousands.

His destination is Camp Ho Mita Koda – the world’s oldest operating summer camp for children with Type 1 diabetes – in Newbury Township, Ohio, about 30 miles east of Cleveland.

Humphreys is undertaking his inspirational, and risky, 380-mile journey across the state to prove that people with Type 1 diabetes can live fulfilling, active lives, while celebrating the advances in diabetes care which make that possible.

Watch the video below for more on Humphreys and why he is making this trip.