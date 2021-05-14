Richard Humphreys 2.jpg
Buy Now

Pictured by his Gnome cabin, Richard Humphreys, a type 1 diabetic, is preparing for an upcoming six-week walk across the state to a diabetic camp in Ohio, while raising money for Camp Ho Mita Koda as well as his Gnome Countryside. His walk will also mark the 100th anniversary of the creation of insulin on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

 Suzette Wenger

Sunday morning, 78-year-old Richard Humphreys will gear up and start his 380-mile hike from Pennsylvania to Ohio.

He’ll depart his home, which abuts his Gnome Countryside nature trail, a creation that has provided education and inspiration for thousands.

His destination is Camp Ho Mita Koda – the world’s oldest operating summer camp for children with Type 1 diabetes – in Newbury Township, Ohio, about 30 miles east of Cleveland.

Humphreys is undertaking his inspirational, and risky, 380-mile journey across the state to prove that people with Type 1 diabetes can live fulfilling, active lives, while celebrating the advances in diabetes care which make that possible.

Watch the video below for more on Humphreys and why he is making this trip.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next