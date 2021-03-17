Quilt Week usually brings thousands of people to Lancaster County the last week of March with two big shows.

COVID-19 canceled the shows last year. For 2021, both shows have been canceled.

American Quilters Society’s QuiltWeek was slated to be held at Spooky Nook Sports in August. Due to public health and safety concerns, all of the society’s shows have been canceled for the year.

The Lancaster Quilt Show, long known as the Renegade Show, was to be held at the Double Tree Hotel. “After looking at the timeline for widespread vaccinations and when we think crowd restrictions will be lifted, we have made the hard decision to cancel our 2021 show,” organizers shared on the show’s website. A 2022 show is scheduled for March 23-26.

