The fun and the funnel cakes, plus the animals and parades are returning with Lancaster County’s fairs.

When Elizabethtown Fair kicks off Monday, Aug. 23, the market goat show at 9 a.m. marks the beginning of fair season. Lancaster County has seven fairs, the most in the state. Because of the pandemic, these huge homecomings were mostly canceled last year.

Organizers continued planning for 2021 fairs over more than a year as rules on gatherings, social distancing and masks shifted. Now, there’s a rise in COVID-19 infections.

“We’re a little nervous,” says Sally Nolt, secretary of the Elizabethtown Fair.

Fair volunteers hope masks won’t be required. They hope the fair won’t be shut down.

“We are hoping that things can go on as planned,” she says.

Solanco Fair will be held a month later with masks available and extra hand washing stations, says fair president Robert Lowery.

There’s still plenty planned at each fair. Here’s a guide of what to see, what to eat and how you can win a prize.

Food

The menu at local fairs starts with breakfast sandwiches and ends with milkshakes.

For a best-of-fair food sampler for the meals in between, try pulled pork sandwiches from Harvey’s BBQ at Elizabethtown Fair, cheeseburgers from Schoeneck Area Lions Club at Denver Fair, chicken corn soup at Solanco Fair, toasted cheeseburgers from the Akron Lions Club at Ephrata Fair, milkshakes from the Lampeter Fair directors, ham and cheese sandwiches from New Holland Lions and milkshakes at Manheim Farm Show. For a salty side, Fink’s French fries can be found in Denver, Ephrata Fair and New Holland.

Animals

Last year, livestock shows were one of the few fair activities. Young competitors started raising their animals before the pandemic. The shows and auctions for their animals were invitation-only.

This year, shows are open to the public again and you can watch the judging of cattle, sheep, pigs, goats and rabbits.

Aside from the market animals, fairs are filled with animal encounters.

There’s a frog jumping contest at the Elizabethtown Fair, 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28.

Catch the Western horse shows at West Lampeter Community Fair. The youth show is 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 24 and the all-ages show is at 6 p.m.

Kids ages 14 and younger can sign up to catch a pig in the youth barnyard chase at West Lampeter Community Fair, 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23.

Parades

If you love a parade, brace yourself. Where else will you find categories like best twirler, most patriotic baby and fattest cat? If you want a prime spot along the parade route, remember that many people save their seats days in advance.

Contests

The summer Olympics may be over, but you can still bring home a ribbon in the skid loader rodeo (Elizabethtown), the cornhole tournament (Denver) and a tug of war contest (Solanco and Lampeter).

If you’re a champion eater, sign up for the Long John-eating contest in New Holland. There are also pie-eating contests in Elizabethtown, one for kids and one for seniors, and a hot wings-eating contest in Denver for celebrities only.

Babies can win $200 in Elizabethtown’s baby photo contest. At the same fair, seniors ages 62 and older can be crowned king and queen, with a $100 prize plus a cap and a shirt.

Entertainment

Watching a kids pedal tractor pull or visiting a petting zoo is entertaining. A few of Lancaster County’s fairs also have free on-stage lineups with bands and other acts. Here are a few highlights:

The Uptown Band will be at Elizabethtown Fair, 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 25.

will be at Elizabethtown Fair, 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 25. The Fabulous Greaseband will be at Elizabethtown Fair, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28.

will be at Elizabethtown Fair, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28. Jess Zimmerman Band , led by a Cocalico alum, will make the rounds to three fairs: Elizabethtown Fair, 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 23; Denver Fair, 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, and Ephrata Fair, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25.

, led by a Cocalico alum, will make the rounds to three fairs: Elizabethtown Fair, 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 23; Denver Fair, 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, and Ephrata Fair, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25. There’s also the Rock N’ Roll Pet Store Kids Show in Elizabethtown (several shows), juggler Chris Ivey (Elizabethtown Fair, 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 25), comedy hypnotist Mike Bishop (Elizabethtown Fair, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28) and music from the Cocalico School District (Denver Fair, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16).

Exhibits

Each fair has hundreds of entries in competition, from oldest antique tractor to largest zucchini. Some of the winners advance to the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Most receive a cash prize. All of the entries are on display during the fairs.

Bring home some of these baked goods by bidding in the auctions at Elizabethtown Fair (7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24,) and Denver Fair (Tuesday, Sept. 14, time has not been set). Ephrata Fair has a sale for its baked goods, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Most of the exhibits are things you bake, grow or make. West Lampeter Community Fair has two popular areas for things you collect. Grandma’s and Grandpa’s Old Things has vintage paraphernalia, in categories like celery stands, cracker tins and butter dishes. Next door at the fairgrounds is Found Around the Barn, with categories like vintage local photos, funnels and broad axes.