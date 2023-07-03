Lancaster County is back to having one quilt show for 2024.

A second show won’t be too far away.

Monday, organizers of The Lancaster Quilt Show announced the show will move to Lebanon County.

“While we wish we could have continued the show in Lancaster, the landscape of event rental centers has changed greatly in the last few years,” organizers shared in an email and on social media. “In order to bring you a great show, with lots of space, somewhere easy to travel to — AND be able to continue to offer free admission and free parking — there was no place in Lancaster that would work.”

The quilt show, now named Lancaster-Lebanon Quilt Show, will be April 10-13, 2024 at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center. The 2023 show was held at Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Convention Center.

“At the end of the day, our goal is to bring an event to quilters that is considerate of their time and money,” organizers wrote in the email. “We want you to be able to join us without having to spend a lot of money, that is better spent on quilting supplies!”

On Facebook, most of the commenters liked the move and were looking forward to more space.

Before the pandemic paused live, the quilt show was an annual event since the early 1990s.

The American Quilter’s Society show returns to Lancaster County after a pandemic break. The show comes to Spooky Nook Sports Conference Center Sept. 11-14, 2024. Tickets are not yet on sale.

In the meantime, Quilting Daily is hosting a Maker Festival in Lancaster Aug. 2-5 for quilters and crafters. The event combines a Stitch Fest, Art Fest, Bead Fest and Yarn Fest. The event is at Lancaster County Convention Center and will include workshops and a marketplace.