COVID-19 canceled both of Lancaster’s quilt shows for two years.

One of those big shows won’t return, at least in the near future.

American Quilter’s Society recently shared details of its 2023 shows. The schedule does not include Lancaster County.

The shows will be held in Daytona Beach, Florida; Branson, Missouri; Paducah, Kentucky, Grand Rapids, Michigan and Des Moines, Iowa in 2022 and 2023.

Quilt Week usually brings thousands of quilters to Lancaster County in late March for the society’s show and the Lancaster Quilt Show.

The Lancaster Quilt Show, long known as the Renegade Show, is planned for March 23-26, 2022 at the Double Tree Hotel.

