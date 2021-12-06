COVID-19 canceled both of Lancaster’s quilt shows for two years.

One of those big shows won’t return, at least in the near future.

American Quilter’s Society recently shared details of its 2023 shows. The schedule does not include Lancaster County.

The shows will be held in Daytona Beach, Florida; Branson, Missouri; Paducah, Kentucky, Grand Rapids, Michigan and Des Moines, Iowa in 2022 and 2023.

Quilt Week usually brings thousands of quilters to Lancaster County in late March for the society’s show and the Lancaster Quilt Show.

The Lancaster Quilt Show, long known as the Renegade Show, is planned for March 23-26, 2022 at the Double Tree Hotel.

The show will have classes, but there will be fewer classes to allow people to spread out in larger rooms, show organizers said Dec. 3.

The roster of 10 classes includes:

Love Your Featherweight Maintenance Class, a chance to clean and tune vintage Singer Featherweight machines.

Basic Machine Quilting: Free Motion Quilting on the Domestic Sewing Machine, a course on the basics of free motion quilting

Easy Screenprinting on Fabric, a class on how to screenprint using materials from your sewing room and home.

