Paul Fisher gave his best shot at the semifinal course on Monday night's episode of "American Ninja Warrior."

Fisher, 31, of New Holland, sped through the first two obstacles but fell on the obstacle “Ring Chaser.” This obstacle required competitors to work their way through a series of inclined monkey bars while a ring began to roll down on the side. The competitors had to be quick enough on the monkey bars to grab the ring as it was falling. Competitors then had to use the ring to jump and latch onto another hanging platform before dismounting to the landing platform.

Fisher was unable to grab the ring as it fell, and had to use a smaller ring attached at the end of the monkey bars to jump to a platform. Using the much smaller ring, he was not able to connect to the next platform and fell into the water.

However, there was a particularly sweet moment of Fisher’s Monday night appearance on the show. During his run, "American Ninja Warrior" commentators Zuri Hall, Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila ate shoo-fly pie – a Pennsylvania Dutch delicacy – as a nod to Fisher's Lancaster County roots.

“It’s good,” Hall says to Gbaja-Biamila. “It’s sweet.”

Fisher and his friend, Ivan King, 29, of Lititz, appeared on the June 28 episode of the show, but only Fisher advanced to the semifinals in Los Angeles. After growing up Amish, the men to leave the community as teenagers. To prepare for the show, Fisher and King built obstacles in a ‘Ninja barn’ that LNP|LancasterOnline toured earlier this summer.

“I’ll definitely apply again,” Fisher told LNP|LancasterOnline earlier this summer.