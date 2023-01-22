Lancaster County native Taylor Kinney, who portrays fan favorite Kelly Severide, will be taking a leave of absence from NBC's Chicago Fire.

Kinney has been with the show since it first aired in 2012 and is "taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter." according to a report from Deadline.

Cast and crew were notified Friday and it's likely future episodes will have to be rewritten because of Kinney's absence, according to the report.

Kinney grew up in Neffsville and is a partner in Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse in Lancaster, which he gave a shoutout to during a 'Tonight Show' appearance in 2021.

New episodes of Chicago Fire resume February 8 on NBC.