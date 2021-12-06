Martha De Laurentiis, a producer known for her work with films "Hannibal," and "Red Dragon," as well as the TV show spinoff "Hannibal," died at 67 from brain cancer, media reports say.

De Laurentiis, maiden name Schumacher, was born in Lancaster in 1954, but spent most of her childhood in Piqua, Ohio.

She and her late husband Dino De Laurentiis were known for their production company, De Laurentiis Entertainment Group, which produced films like "Blue Velvet," "Manhunter," "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" and more.

Dino De Laurentiis died in 2010 at 91.

Her daughter, Dina De Laurentiis, told Deadline, “My mother was both a warm, generous, optimistic soul – my father always referred to her as his ‘sunshine’ – and a fierce protector ... She put family first, but got up every morning passionate about building upon my father’s legacy and continuing to forge her own. Her kindness, intelligence and grace will continue to inspire us.”

Bryan Fuller, developer and executive producer of the TV show "Hannibal," called De Laurentiis "The Matriarch" and told Deadline that she was "Always positive and always pulled together. She read every draft of every script, was on set every opportunity. She was the most glamorous cheerleader anyone could ever ask for."