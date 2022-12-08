Five Lancaster County cultural organizations received a total of $46,753 in support grants from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, the state agency announced Wednesday, Dec. 7.

According to a news release, the Lancaster County organizations and the amount they received are:

— LancasterHistory, $18,019.

— North Museum of Nature and Science, $13,000.

— Lancaster Science Factory, $7,734.

— Rock Ford Foundation, $4,000.

— Hands-On House/Children’s Museum of Lancaster, $4,000.

The museums and historical societies that are receiving the state money are ones that have budgets of more than $100,000, have professional staff and are not supported by other state agency funding programs.

In addition to the Lancaster County organizations, Susquehanna Heritage, based in Wrightsville, York County, received a $4,000 grant. The organization promotes the Susquehanna River in our region — including programs of the Columbia Crossing River Trails Center in Lancaster County — as a national destination.

Dauphin County grants went to three organizations in Hershey: The Hershey Story Museum, which received $18,220; the AACA antique car museum, $13,136; and the Hershey History Center, $4,000.

The state awarded almost $2 million in Cultural and Historical Support Grants to 161 eligible museums and county historical societies from 56 Pennsylvania counties, according to the news release, along with $200,000 in Historical and Archival Records Care grants to 37 organizations in 20 counties.