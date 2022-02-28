Lancaster County libraries will soon hold events related to the birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel, the children’s author known as Dr. Seuss. His March 2 birthday is also known as Read Across America Day, when schools and libraries plan reading activities related to Seuss books.

Libraries that have scheduled Dr. Seuss events in conjunction with Read Across America Day this week include:

— Adamstown Area Library, 110 W. Main St., Adamstown, will hold a Dr. Seuss Birthday Read-A-Thon on Wednesday, March 2.

Children are encouraged to come by the library and read books by Dr. Seuss and tell the librarians how many they’ve read; the library has a goal of 100 books read that day.

The event takes place throughout the day Wednesday, when the library is open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit adamstownarealibrary.org.

— Ephrata Public Library will celebrate favorite books and authors with its Read Across America event, starting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2. Children ages 5 to 12 are encouraged to bring their favorite books to read. There will be activities, crafts, games and snacks.

The event is in the multipurpose room of the library, 550 South Reading Road, Ephrata. Register for the event at lanc.news/EphrataReads.

— “Celebrate Seuss: A Library Adventure” will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the Milanof–Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy.

Dr. Seuss characters will be there, and photos can be taken with the kids. Timed tickets to this spring fundraiser are $5 each, and must be bought in advance at the library.

Admission includes games, reading and other activities, prizes and a goodie bag for each child. Everyone also will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win larger prizes.

For more information, visit the library’s website at mslibrary.org or the library’s social media pages, or call 717-653-1510.