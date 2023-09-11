We may be leaving summer vacation days behind, but that’s no reason to leave vacation reading behind.

Local library used-book sales will help you increase the stack of books on your nightstand for autumnal reading. They’ll also raise money for their libraries.

These four library book sales — plus one used-jewelry sale fundraiser — are coming up soon.

Manheim Township

The annual book sale to raise money for the Manheim Township Public Library will be held Sept. 12-14 inside the roller skating rink at the Overlook Activities Center, 301 Golf Drive, Lancaster.

There will be a wide variety of used books for sale, along with DVDs, CDs, books on CD and puzzles. Items are priced between 50 cents and $2.

The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 12-13, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 (half-price day).

Cash, check and credit cards ($3 minimum) are accepted.

For information on the sale, visit lanc.news/MTBookSale23.

Mountville

The Friends of the Mountville Branch of Lancaster Public Library volunteer group will hold its annual Fall Book Sale Sept. 15-16 at the Mountville Church of the Brethren, 60 Clay St., Mountville.

Thousands of books, CDs, DVDs and board games will be available for sale.

Cash, checks and all major credit cards are accepted.

Hours for the sale are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Parking is free. Proceeds from the sale benefit the Mountville branch of the library.

For information on library programs, visit lancasterpubliclibrary.org/mountville-branch.

Lititz — jewelry sale

The Friends of the Lititz Public Library will be holding a used-jewelry sale fundraiser on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, in the community room.

Hours are 1-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

Proceeds from the sale benefit the library.

The library is located at 651 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz.

For information on library programs, visit lititzlibrary.org.

Lancaster

The Friends of Lancaster Public Library volunteer group will hold its annual Fall ReSort Book Sale Oct. 6-8 at the Marshall Street Book ReSort Center, 225 N. Marshall St., Lancaster.

Used books, DVDs, audio books, music and more will be for sale.

More than half of the items available for sale are priced between 50 cents and $2. Cash, checks, and all major credit cards are accepted.

Free parking will be available, and the Friends group’s Marshall Street Bookstore will be open during the sale.

Hours for the sale are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-7, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 (half-price day).

All proceeds from the sale benefit the library.

For information on library programs, visit lancasterpubliclibrary.org.

Ephrata

The Ephrata Public Library will hold its annual Fall Book Sale Oct. 20-24 at the library, 550 S. Reading Road, Ephrata and the library’s Community Commons building next door.

For sale will be used books of all genres, plus CDs, DVDs, audio books, video games and puzzles.

The opening night of the sale is 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. There's a $7 admission fee that night only, for the first opportunity to buy books.

The rest of the sale hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 (when you can fill a bag for $7), and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 (when you can fill a bag for $5).

Cash and credit cards will be accepted, and all proceeds benefit the library.

For information on library programs, visit ephratapubliclibrary.org.