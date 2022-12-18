The advent of a new arts collaboration has come to Lancaster. It’s called Addvent, and this partnership between artists in the United States and Italy is creating colorful posters that take people on adventures all over the world. Through these posters, you can savor Pennsylvania German foods like stuffed pig stomach and red beet eggs. You can learn all about the birds of Pennsylvania, from the red-shouldered hawk to the Eastern screech owl. There are colorful hex signs and favorite snacks and phases of the moon.

And that’s just the U.S. team, which is based in Lancaster County in a warehouse space in downtown Lititz.

The Italian team is based in Milan, Italy, a city known for its arts, fashion and dining. Some of the posters designed there include wines, pastas, regions of Italy and cocktails.

There are some 20 artists in the partnership, with the list growing each day.

From mushrooms to motor sports

Here in Lancaster, the team behind Addvent includes creative director Laura Korzon, content coordinator Joanna Becker and arts director Benjamin Lowery.

In her role as content coordinator, Becker oversees content, research and internal organization, while Lowery communicates and works with artists to develop high-quality work. He also works in production, doing layouts for the posters.

“As the creative director, I oversee the big picture and work closely with our Italian team,” Korzon says. “We are currently working with Italian artists to develop content for the U.S. and universal themes as we prepare for the NY Now Trade Show in August of 2023.”

Korzon explains that the name of Addvent ties into the idea of advent, as in the arrival of someone or something, but it has a dual meaning, relating to fun adventures in food, drink, travel, cities, nature and architecture.

Just about anything can make it onto a poster from Addvent, from mushrooms to race cars. There are also note cards available of the lists of items featured on posters. That list is constantly growing, with new ideas being developed.

Right now, artists are working on their latest creations.

Addvent posters rely on illustrators, and the posters feature work that can be very realistic or more graphic- and design-oriented. The idea is to give illustrators work that ties into their interests and creates an outlet for their individual talents. It is also a reliable and valued source of income for artists who typically work from assignment to assignment.

“I am very interested in nature and my work is more realistic. I am inspired by artists like (John James) Audubon, and I love illustrating birds and other natural things,” Becker says. “The other artists who do nature posters are usually well versed in their subjects.”

Among Becker’s posters are “10 Birds of Pennsylvania,” which features her lifelike studies of birds that include the hooded merganser, American kestrel, hummingbird, common raven, common grackle, ruffed grouse, sora, red-shouldered hawk, oven bird and Eastern screech owl.

In contrast, Korzon’s work is bright and colorful, with strong graphic elements. Her posters of Pennsylvania German foods and Pennsylvania Dutch hex signs are lighthearted and playful.

“I did a lot of brainstorming with my relatives from here to put together a list of foods from Lancaster County,” says Korzon, adding that her illustrated list includes corn pie, fasnachts, chow chow, Lebanon bologna, pepper cabbage, apple butter, whoopie pies, strawberry rhubarb pie, pickled red beet eggs, stuffed pig’s stomach, scrapple, apple dumplings and shoofly pie.

In addition, Lowery, of Lancaster, specializes in images of historic homesteads and transportation, Amish anachronisms, snack factories, mountain ranges, moon phases and Ivy League colleges.

Laura C. Moyer, of Manheim, has done posters on haunted places, fish, quilts, motor sports and even manure. Tyler Le, of New York, did skulls. Sage Dougherty, of Lititz, created posters on pickles, foraging and hunting. Darcey Barraclough, of Lancaster, did a poster of mushrooms.

PCA&D alumni

Many of these artists are alumni of the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, where Korzon was a professor in illustration. She is a graduate of Rhode Island School of Design and has done work that ranges from book illustration to calendar design to promotional design for businesses and restaurants.

“Many of our illustrators are former students of mine. I had Tyler and Sage for two years, Joanna for three years,” says Korzon, adding that Addvent is working on developing a partnership with PCA&D to support the careers of young artists, such as “a former student, Jay Aman, who is developing a (poster) list about common idioms.”

The connection between the U.S. and Italy happened by chance. Architect Tim Austin runs ColabXYZ, a design firm with operations in Milan and Lititz. ColabXYZ specializes in digital modeling and visualizations, rapid prototyping and architectural design.

Austin spent time living and working in Milan, where he made connections with other architects and designers.

When he returned to Lititz to open his collaborative space with architects and designers Ben Knoebber and Elle Imongirie, he invited Korzon and her Addvent team to share the space on North Lane.

That ties in well with the collaboration that he has been building with creative partners in Italy and America, and put Korzon in touch with artists, designers and illustrators in Milan.

Since Addvent opened its Lititz location in early 2021, the Lancaster-based team has worked with their Italian partners to develop new poster concepts.

The Italian team includes Chiara Guisti, who is creative director in Milan and one of Addvent’s most prolific artists, along with project leader Giulia Realmonte, graphic designer Elena Domenichini, project manager Alice Gaviraghi, product designer Daniele Carlini and archivist Cristina Morgese.

“Last summer, the Italian team visited Lancaster, with Giulia here in July and October, Elena and Chiara here in September helping us launch our product line. They were here for Italian Fest in Lititz, where we launched our products officially to the Lititz community,” Korzon says.

The company’s vision is of an international collaboration uniting artists and illustrators who are always looking for new ideas and adventures.

Posters are available through addvent.us; posters are $25, and small, single-subject notecard prints are $12 (plus taxes and shipping). Wooden frames are also available to display them.

In Lancaster County, Addvent’s posters are available at Atlas General Store, 46 E. Main St., Lititz.